Every year the Friday before Easter Sunday is observed as Good Friday and this day commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. This event may also coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover. Good Friday is considered as more of a mourning day remembering the crucifixion of Jesus. In Germany, the day is observed as Karfreitag or 'Sorrowful Friday' in German. Similarly, in Spain, Good Friday is known as Viernes Santo or 'Holy or Sacred Friday'. Good Friday this year will be celebrated on April 2 and Easter Sunday on April 4. As we observe Good Friday 2021, we bring to you Good Friday HD images and wallpaper for free download online. It also includes Good Friday WhatsApp messages, Jesus Christ photos, GIFs, wallpapers, Good Friday quotes and images of the Cross which you can send your near and dear ones.

As per the Synoptic Gospels, the mainstream of Christian tradition has held that Jesus’ last meal with his disciples on the evening before his Crucifixion was a Passover seder. By this it can be said that Jesus died on 15 Nisan of the Jewish calendar, or on the first day of Passover. According to the Bible, Jesus was beaten and crucified on Calvary mountain in 33 AD by Roman soldiers following the rules of the authorities. According to Christian beliefs, Jesus rose from the dead on the third day. Christians observe the day of crucifixion as Good Friday and the following Sunday as Easter.

On Good Friday, churches organise dramas depicting Jesus Christ's life, especially the events leading to his crucifixion. However, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, social gatherings will not be allowed,also only limited people will be allowed inside churches. In that case, you can reach out toyour friends by sending them Good Friday 2021 HD Images, Wallpaper, Photos of Jesus Christ for free download.

Going by the teachings, many priests wash the feet of church attendees as a part of the service remembering Jesus' actions. On the occasion of Good Friday,Christians participate in Veneration of the Cross, a ceremony in which Christians kneel before the cross and affirm their faith.

