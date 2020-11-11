It is the festive season for India, and every corner of the country have their own rituals and traditions to follow. While Diwali 2020 is on November 14, Maharashtra will begin the celebration ahead of it with Govatsa Dwadashi. The festival marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations, and it is also known as Vasu Baras. During this celebration, Hindus worship the cows and calves, feed them wheat products. In addition, people also decorate their house with beautiful and colourful rangolis. No festival in India can ever be completed without different rangoli patterns, and Govatsa Dwadashi celebration includes the same. People create colourful designs with the images of cows and calves on it, to portray the significance of the animal during the festival. In this article, we bring you quick and easy Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 rangoli designs that are fun to create and encourage your festive spirit.

Rangolis are traditional patterns which are created in every Hindu household during important occasions. Be it a wedding or important festivals like Diwali; houses are adorned with colourful designs. It is considered highly auspicious. Aside from creating the traditional patterns of rangolis, during Govatsa Dwadashi, people also make the images of cows and calves. With bright colours, the images of the animals enhance the beauty of it and display the importance of the festival. Let us check out some of the latest and easy rangoli ideas to create during the festival of Govatsa Dwadashi.

Watch Video: Govatsa Dwadashi Rangoli Pattern

Watch Video: Vasu Baras Special Rangoli Designs

Watch Video: Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras Special Rangoli

Govatsa Dwadashi is an important festival, and it is the day to thank the cows for their help in sustaining human life. This is why cows and calves are worshipped and fed with wheat products during the festival. We hope that you celebrate the festival with utmost devotion, while still following the COVID-19 protocols in mind to stay safe.

