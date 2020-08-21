Download Happy Gowri Habba 2020 Greetings and Hartalika Teej HD Images for Free: Married women in India are celebrating Gowri Habba 2020 and Hartalika Teej 2020 on August 21 in South and North Indian states respectively. Both with different names, the festival is dedicated to worship Goddess Gauri, who is also known as Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha’s mother. The festival is celebrated by married women in India. While Gowri Habba is a significant festival in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Hartalika Teej is observed in the North India states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Gowri—the mother of Ganesha and wife of Shiva is worshipped across the country on this day. As we celebrate the festival, here we bring you Gowri Habba 2020 messages in Kannada and Gowri Habba HD images and Hartalika Teej wallpapers for free download online. These photos are perfect for sending along with Facebook messages and GIF greetings to worship Goddess Parvati. In addition, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers to celebrate Gowri Habba and Hartalika Teej.

According to the legends, on the third day of the month of Bhadra, Goddess Gauri comes home as any married woman comes to her parents’ house. The next day, Lord Ganesha, her son comes to take her back to Kailasa. This is when Ganesh Chaturthi is observed, while Gauri Habba and Hartalika Teej is celebrated a day before the festival. As we gear up to celebrate the day, in this article, we bring you, Gowri Habba 2020 HD images and Hartalika Teej wallpapers for free download online. You can download the images of Gauri and send it to your friends and family to celebrate the auspicious festival.

Gowri Habba 2020 Wishes and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessings Are With You This Auspicious Festival and Always. Happy Gowri Habba.

Gowri Habba 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Light of God Spread Into Your Life, Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health.

Hartalika Teej images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If Hartalika Teej Teaches Us Anything, It Teaches Us That You Should Follow Your Heart and Marry the One You’re Meant to Be With, for You Deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to All!

Hartalika Teej Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Your Prayers and Fasting Go Successfully and You Have a Very Happy and Successful Teej Filled With Blessings. May Your Marriage Last Long and Be Filled With Blessings!

Watch Video: Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes

How to Download Hartalika Teej and Gauri Habba 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

For the festival of Hartalika Teej and Gauri Habba, WhatsApp has introduced beautiful stickers and photos to celebrate the day. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the above collection of Gowri Habba 2020 HD images and Hartalika Teej wallpapers will be useful to you, while celebrating the auspicious festival, dedicated to Goddess Gauri.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).