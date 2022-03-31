Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of a New Year for the Maharashtrian population. For Konkani Hindus, too, the day marks the traditional New Year date. This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Saturday, 2nd April. The festival is observed in and around Maharashtra, Goa, and the union territory of Daman on the first day of the Chaitra month. People start the preparation for welcoming new beginnings weeks ahead of the Gudi Padwa day. From cleaning the home and decorating it with torans and rangolis to preparing customary cuisines, the observance depicts the culture and tradition of Maharashtra. When Is Gudi Padwa 2022? Know Date, Significance of Gudhi Dvaja and Celebrations Marking Marathi New Year.

Especially, Mumbaikars celebrate the springtime occasion with lots of enthusiasm and zest. Speaking of spirit, the streets of Mumbai will soon encounter the merriment of the fest! After the breakdown of the novel coronavirus, the traditional Shoba Yatra by women was restricted for the past two years. But, this time, the state of Maharashtra will transform into a colourful picture with beautiful women dressed up in customary nauvari sarees and elegant pieces of jewellery. As said, this rally or procession is a significant attraction of Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai. People playing drums, a group dance performance by Marathi women on the beats of dhol tasha, gorgeous ladies in authentic attire riding motorbikes - that's how people usher in the New Year. Gudi Padwa 2022 Food List: From Sabudana Vada to Shrikhand, 5 Traditional Maharashtrian Recipes To Relish on Marathi New Year.

Gudi Padwa Shobha Yatra (Photo Credits: Flickr, Wikimedia Commons)

Marathi women wear their beautiful nauvari Saree, nose ring, ears and neck accessories as they are the foremost leaders of the rally. These bike riders aren’t just homemakers. Professionals like doctors, teachers and engineers and many others from various fields practise riding bullets from January to look and perform at their best. The Shobha Yatra begins early in the morning hours and is one of the ways of reliving traditions and culture. It starts at 8 am and continues till the afternoon. People from all across the state come to watch the rally and participate in the same. The Shobha Yatra is a perfect combination of Maharashtrian beliefs and customs.

