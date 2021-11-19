Guru Nanak Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti will be observed by the Sikh community on November 19, Friday all over the world. Also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, this day marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Here's a collection of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab 2021 greetings, Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti images, Happy Gurpurab 2021 WhatsApp messages, 552nd Parkash Utsav wallpapers and SMS to send on Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti 2021.

According to Bhai Bala Janamsakhi, Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on the full moon, Puranmashi, of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in November. Guru Nanak was the first guru of Sikh community. He was the founder of Sikhism. As we celebrate the day he was born, we at LatestLY have bought together greetings that you can send to your friends and family through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Gurpurab Bring Happiness and Prosperity in Your and Your Loved Ones’ Lives.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Blessed With Peace and Love. Happy Gurpurab!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Nanak Be Your Guidance and Support Through the Course of Your Life. Happy Gurpurab!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Guru Nanak Inspire You To Achieve Your Goals in Life and Help Maintain Peace and Tranquility. To and Your Family, a Very Happy Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on Puranmashi, full moon, in 1469. Many scholars believe that Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday should be celebrated on Vaisakhi, which falls on April 14 every year, but many people and organisations like to celebrate it on the traditional date of full moon day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. The original Nanakshahi calendar follows the tradition and celebrates it on the Kartik Pooranmashi due to the demands of various Sikh saints.

People celebrate the festival with great pomp and show. The morning starts with "Prabhat Pheris." The gurudwaras are decorated a week before the festival, and houses are lit with decorative lights. Two days before the day, Akhand Paath, a 48-hour non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, is held in the gurudwaras. The celebrations start from the Amrit vela, which is about 4 am to 5 am in the morning. The day's celebrations are colourful in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and many parts of Pakistan and England. We are wishing everyone Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2021!

