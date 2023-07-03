Guru Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on July 3. The yearly celebration of Guru Purnima falls on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashada. As the name suggests, this full moon day is regarded as the Hindu version of Teacher’s Day, where people often reach out and thank their teachers who have guided them to happiness, prosperity and success. Many people share Happy Guru Purnima wishes, Guru Purnima greetings and messages in English, Hindi, Marathi and even in Sanskrit languages. Here's a collection of Guru Purnima wishes in Sanskrit, Guru Purnima images in Marathi, Guru Purnima messages in Hindi and much more to observe the day.

The celebration of Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, as this day marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the sage who authored the Mahabharata and compiled the Vedas. The celebration of Guru Purnima was initially considered the perfect opportunity to pay respect towards one’s Gurus. This referred to everyone from those who offered spiritual guidance to those who have trained one in various key aspects of life. Guru Purnima observance was given a huge boost and increased in popularity because of the father of our nation - Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji often took this opportunity to pay respect to his spiritual guru - Shrimad Rajchandra.

The celebration of Guru Purnima in today’s day and age is a mixture of spiritual and ritual observances and key initiatives that highlight one’s appreciation towards one’s teachers. Many people often take the opportunity of Guru Purnima to reach out to those who have played a monumental role in shaping their lives and share Happy Guru Purnima wishes, Guru Purnima 2023 greetings and messages, Happy Guru Purnima 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Guru Purnima Facebook Status Pictures to highlight their gratefulness.

We hope these wishes help you celebrate Guru Purnima 2023 with all the enthusiasm and festivity it deserves; Happy Guru Purnima 2023!

