Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated on February 27. An annual commemoration of the birthday of Guru Ravidas, this festival falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Magh. A well-known poet-saint of the 15th and 16th century India, Guru Ravidas continues to be a prominent spiritual figure, and his efforts in social reforms still inspire millions. People often enjoy celebrating Ravidas Jayanti by sharing Guru Ravidas Jayanti wishes and messages, Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti Facebook Status Pictures and Signal Images & Telegram Wallpapers of Guru Ravidas with their family and friends. This is why, in this article, we bring you Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 messages in Hindi that you can send on Guru Ravidass’ birth anniversary.

Guru Ravidas is believed to be born in a Chamar household in 1450 CE, in the village of Seer Goverdhanpur, near Varanasi. While his original occupation was leatherwork, he began to spend more time in spiritual pursuits on the banks of the River Ganga (Ganges). He spent his later life in the company of sadhus and Sufi saints. Guru Ravidas is said to be a younger contemporary of Sant Kabir, and the recordings of their spiritual conversations continue to enlighten many on various intricate subjects.

Guru Ravidas played a vital role in the fight against casteism and worked diligently to eradicate India's caste system. As we prepare to celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021, here are some Guru Ravidas Jayanti wishes and messages, Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 Whatsapp Stickers, Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti Facebook Status Pictures and Images & Wallpapers of Guru Ravidas that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhala Kisi Ka Nahi Karr Saktey To Buraa Kisi Ka Matt Karna Phool Jo Nahi Bann Saktey Tum Kantey Ban Karr Mat Rehna. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prabhu Je Tum Chandan Hum Pani Tuhi Mohi Mohi Tuhi Anter Kaisa Tujhaai Sujhantaa Kachho Nahi Chal Man Harr Chatsal Parhaoon.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Ka Din Hai Khushiyon Bhara Aap Ko Poore Parivaar Sahit Guru Ravidas Jayanti Ki Shubhkaamnaayein!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Ravidas Jayanti Ki Shubhkaamnaayein!

Many scholars also believe that Guru Ravidas met Guru Nanak Devji, the founder of Sikhism. This is because many of Guru Ravidas’ poetry can be found in Guru Granth Sahib - the Sikh scriptures. On his birth anniversary, followers of Guru Ravidas often visit the holy waters like the Ganges and take a holy dip, recite the works of Guru Ravidas and sing devotional Hymns. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021.

