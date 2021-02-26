Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 Details: The occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated amidst grandeur festivities every year, especially in the northern region of India. The Guru Ravidas Jayanti festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of renowned Sikh saint Guru Ravidas. People, especially in Punjab, enjoy this special occasion, following several traditions and rituals. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the celebrations of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. If you are searching for more information about Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021– its date, auspicious timings, rituals, significance, and more, then you can stop your search. We bring all you need to know about the Sikh festival, i.e., Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 Date

The auspicious occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti takes place on Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Magha as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As Magha Purnima will be observed on February 27, this year, Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be observed on the same day. It will fall on Saturday this time around.

What is the Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timing) of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti?

644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021

Magha Purnima 2021 Tithi Begins - 03:49 PM on Feb 26, 2021

Magha Purnima 2021 Tithi Ends - 01:46 PM on Feb 27, 2021

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Rituals and Celebrations

There are many rituals and traditions people follow on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. One of the major traditions people follow is to take a dip in the river and perform rites. They remember the great events and journey of Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary. A lot of devotees travel to the birthplace of Guru Ravidas and spend time recalling his achievements,

work, and legacy.

There are grandeur celebrations in Gurudwaras. People also read Amritbani – a holy book written on the life and journey of Guru Ravidas. Not to forget, there are Nagar Kirtans held across the country to commemorate Guru Ravidas’ contribution to the establishment of the Bhakti movement.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Significance

Guru Ravidas was a renowned saint known for his immense contribution to societal causes. He not only established the Bhakti movement but worked tirelessly against the Indian caste system and spread the message of equality amongst the masses.

The festive event of Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated to pay tributes to Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary. The observance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti holds significant importance for his believers and people who followed his ideologies.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021. It will be a fitting tribute to see you sharing this information about Guru Ravidas with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).