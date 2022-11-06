Mumbai, November 4: A section of Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh observes Gyarvi Sharif in the Islamic month of Rabi Ul Aakhir, also spelt as Rabi Ul Akhir. Gyarvi Sharif is observed in remembrance of Hazrat Abdul Qadir Gilani (Blessings of Allah Be Upon Him). The day is also called Fatiha Yazdaham or Fatiha Do Azdaham. Since Gyarvi Sharif is around the corner, this article will provide you more information about date, history and significance of the observance.

As mentioned above, Gyarvi Sharif is observed during Rabi Ul Aakhir, the fourth month in Islamic calendar. The name itself hints at date. Gyarvi means 11th. Hence, Gyarvi Sharif is celebrated on 11th day of Rabi Ul Aakhir month. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2022 Date and Significance: Learn All About Eid E-Milad Observance and How To Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad This Year.

Gyarvi Sharif 2022 Date in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh:

The month of Rabi Ul Aakhir commenced on October 28 in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Based on this, Gyravi Sharif 2022 date will be decided. Needless to day, Gyarvi Sharif 2022 will be observed on November 7 in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Gyarvi Sharif History and Significance:

Gyarvi Sharif is observed in remembrance of Hazrat Abdul Qadir Gilani (Blessings of Allah Be Upon Him). He was a Sufi Sheikh and the founder of the Qadiri Sufi order (Silsila). A section of Muslims believes he had powers over Jinns and encounters with Shaitaan (devil). Gyarvi Sharif is celebrating anniversary of the union of Hazrat Abdul Qadir Gilani (Blessings of Allah Be Upon Him) with Allah.

