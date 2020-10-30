Halloween 2020 is almost here and are you geared up to celebrate? Dressing up in scary costumes, clicking tons of pictures and sending across greetings of the spooky celebrations. Or are you more of a meme person? Then we have got you a collection of some nice puns, Halloween memes and jokes which sum up the mood for 2020 celebrations. Given that 2020 has been such a scary year, Halloween looks like nothing, right? That's the mood of the internet right now as we approach the Hallows Eve. We bring you some funny memes and jokes that sum up the mood for this year's Halloween celebrations.

The spooky celebration of All Hallows Eve began as a tradition of the Samhain to ward off evil spirits and ghosts. Over the years with more popularity, it is all about dressing up in ghostly attires, playing trick or treat, cooking special-themed dishes and indulge in all things fun. This time everyone has been advised to maintain strict social distancing amid the pandemic and only then celebrate the festival. More people will thus opt for virtual celebrations. And one of the ways you and your friends can cheer over are by sending memes and jokes. So we bring you a collection of Halloween 2020 funny memes and jokes which make as the best wishes.

Agreed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Ciocchetti (@jax_6492) on Sep 23, 2020 at 7:46am PDT

Halloween Memes Just Got Real

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿🌟🔥🅨🅤🅛🅘🅐 🅡🅞🅜🅐🅝🅞🅥🅐🔥🌟🧿 (@witchyportal) on Oct 29, 2020 at 1:56am PDT

Oh Yes We Are!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Creativix (@the.creativix) on Oct 30, 2020 at 5:47am PDT

This Skeleton's Thicc!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spooktober (@spooktober_memes_) on Oct 30, 2020 at 5:18am PDT

Going to Work Today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halloween fun and games (@memes_and_games_for_all) on Oct 30, 2020 at 3:55am PDT

The Perfect Halloween Costume Doesn't Exi...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judwa Jijiyan (@judwa_jijiyan) on Oct 30, 2020 at 12:18am PDT

Why Mom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis 🇺🇸🌅🐾🌺✈🗿🗽♻🚯🏨 (@leavingonanairplane) on Oct 29, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

A Meme For The Times

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Full-Time Halloween Lover (@spookyhoagie) on Aug 9, 2020 at 5:39pm PDT

The 2020 Mood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @carlskeleton on Oct 30, 2020 at 6:26am PDT

How's It Going?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴬⁿᵍᵉˡᵃ (@xstarry.eyesx) on Oct 29, 2020 at 7:19pm PDT

We are sure you can relate to some of these jokes and memes too well. If you are away from your friends this time, these memes will help you to share the spirit of the festival virtually. Wishing everyone, Happy Halloween 2020!

