Hanuman Jayanthi (Telugu) 2021 Wishes and Greetings: Hanuman Jayanthi is one of the most popular festivals for the people of the southern states in India. The celebratory occasion commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. People observe the occasion amidst grandeur festivities and a series of traditions that take place on this auspicious event. They can convey their festive regards through wishes and greetings, which would be the best option, considering how COVID-19 measures would dilute the celebrations. At LatestLY, you will find the latest and most popular collection of Hanuman Jayanthi (Telugu) 2021 wishes and messages, which you will love sharing with your loved ones.

There are several names by which Lord Hanuman is fondly called by devotees. Names such as Kesari Nandan, Anjani Putra, Maruti, and Pawan Putra are popular in different parts of the country. You can learn more about Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 shubh muhurat (auspicious timings), puja vidhi (rituals) or mahatva (significance) here. As for wishes and messages to celebrate the auspicious festival, people can share the newest collection of Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 wishes and greetings with their loved ones on WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Hike, Snapchat, Signal, and other popular chat apps.

Happy Hanuman Jayanthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let There Be Peace and Good Health in Your Life. Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Happy Hanuman Jayanthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Hanuman Ji Give You Confidence and Strength To Achieve Success in Your Life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Happy Hanuman Jayanthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Your Life Is Filled With Joy and Harmony This Year. Wishing You a Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Happy Hanuman Jayanthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May the Lord’s Blessings Be With You.

Happy Hanuman Jayanthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Wisdom Rule Your Thoughts and, May Your Power Be Put to Good Use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti

How to Download Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

If you are searching for the best collection of Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 wishes and greetings along with the latest WhatsApp Stickers, then look no further as we have covered it all for you. HERE is the download link to get Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers on Play Store.

Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 Messages in Telugu, WhatsApp Greetings, Images & Wishes To Send to Loved Ones

There are grand and lavish celebrations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states. People religiously follow Lord Hanuman and dutifully perform all the rituals. People throng to Hanuman temples across the country to pay due to respects to Lord Hanuman and pray in their high regards. However, this time around, it is better to stay at home and worship Lord Hanuman. We wish you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanthi 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2021 06:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).