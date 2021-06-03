Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 Details: The occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi is one of the important festivals for the people of the Hindu community in the southern states of India. The festive event of Hanuman Jayanthi commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, who is fondly known as Maruti, Kesari Nandan, Anjani Putra, Pawan Putra, etc. as well. People observe the auspicious occasion of Lord Hanuman’s birthday amidst several rituals, and traditions, and spectacular festivities. If you are a Hanuman bhakt and are looking for more information about Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 – its date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, and more, then you have come to the right place. Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 Messages in Telugu, WhatsApp Greetings, Images & Wishes To Send to Loved Ones.

Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 Date or Tithi

The festive occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi begins on the day of Chaitra Purnima and ends on the 10th day during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. The festival is observed for over 41 days. This year, the auspicious event of Hanuman Jayanthi will, thus, be observed on June 4, i.e., Friday.

Auspicious Timings or Shubh Muhurat of Hanuman Jayanthi

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi Date: Friday, June 4, 2021

Deeksha Begins on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

North Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi on Sunday, January 2, 2022

Kannada Hanuman Jayanthi on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Dasami Tithi Begins - 02:22 AM on June 4, 2021

Dasami Tithi Ends - 04:07 AM on June 5, 2021

What Are the Rituals of Hanuman Jayanthi?

Devotees observe several rituals to mark the celebrations of the day. They are advised to wake up early in the morning and take bath before/during the sunrise. People decorate their home temples and deities and Lord Hanuman while offering them fresh flowers and fruits, along with sweets, rice, Chandan, oil, and other holy items.

There are recitals of Hanuman Chalisa and Hanuman Aarti which take place in the evening time mostly. People chant special prayers in high devotion to Lord Hanuman. There are also portions of Ramayana which are recited throughout the day. Chanting 108 names of Lord Hanuman is also considered auspicious on this day.

What Is the Significance of Hanuman Jayanthi?

Lord Hanuman is one of the most revered and significant figures when it comes to Hinduism. It is believed that if people who are seeking blessings from Lord Ram, it would be easier if you worship Lord Hanuman with sincerity.

People who follow all the rituals and dutifully follow all the traditions are blessed by Lord Hanuman himself. They are blessed with immense health, wealth, and prosperity. The occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi is observed with fervour and pomp in states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala.

