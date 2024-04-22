Hanuman Jayanti, a prominent Hindu festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, a central figure in Hindu mythology revered for his unwavering devotion, valour, and loyalty. Traditionally observed on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which typically falls in March or April on the Gregorian calendar, this festival holds profound significance for devotees worldwide. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 will be observed on April 23, i.e., Tuesday. As you celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2024, we have compiled a collection of messages you can download and share with your friends and family to wish them on this day. You can send WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers, and SMS. Happy Hanuman Jayanti Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Lord Hanuman's Birthday.

The commemoration of this day encompasses a range of devout practices and customs. Temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman are meticulously adorned with floral arrangements and ornate decorations, serving as focal points for congregational prayers and ceremonies. Devotees fast and visit these sacred sites on pilgrimage, offering heartfelt prayers and seeking Lord Hanuman's divine blessings for strength, courage, and spiritual enlightenment. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Celebrations and Significance of the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Hanuman Jayanti festivities extend beyond religious rituals to encompass cultural expressions and communal celebrations. Vibrant processions, characterised by the vigorous chanting of hymns and devotional songs, traverse streets, carrying symbolic representations of Lord Hanuman.

These gatherings serve as occasions for retelling tales from the epic Ramayana, reinforcing the timeless values of courage, devotion, and righteousness embodied by Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti Dos and Don'ts: From Reciting Hanuman Chalisa to Wearing Red, Things You Can Do to Bring in Good Luck, Prosperity, and Seek Bajrangbali's Blessings.

Here is a collection of messages wishing you Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024 that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones. You can wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have Faith in the Power and Blessings of Pavan Putra Lord Hanuman, and He Shall Guard You Against All Your Miseries. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us pray Anjaneya Swami on This Auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and Get Blessing to Become Successful in Life.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We bow to Maruti, Sri Hanuman, who stands with his palms folded above his forehead, with a torrent of tears flowing down his eyes wherever the names of Lord Rama are sung.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti to You. May You Devote This Day Offering Prayers to Lord Hanuman for All the Blessings and Love. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti poignantly reminds us of the enduring power of faith and devotion in navigating life's trials and tribulations towards spiritual fulfilment. Wishing everyone a Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).