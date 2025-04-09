Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. This auspicious occasion is a time for prayer and worship and a celebration of strength, courage and unwavering devotion. Lord Hanuman is regarded as the embodiment of devotion to Lord Rama and his stories are told throughout ancient texts, particularly the Ramayana. On Hanuman Jayanti 2025, devotees gather in temples, recite hymns and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Hanuman for health, success and protection. Among the most potent and revered prayers is the Hanuman Chalisa, a 40-verse hymn written by the saint Tulsidas, which praises Lord Hanuman’s qualities and invokes his divine protection. The Hanuman Chalisa is known for its ability to ward off evil spirits and protect individuals from negative forces, making it a key part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Prasad Items: From Boondi Laddu to Jaggery, Food Items To Offer As Prasad and Please Bajrangbali.

Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa is believed to have powerful spiritual effects that can help keep ghosts and evil spirits away, as well as ward off negative energies. It is not just a hymn but a deeply potent spiritual tool used to invoke Lord Hanuman's divine energy for protection, strength and positivity. By chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, devotees invoke Lord Hanuman’s divine presence and seek his blessings for protection from all forms of negativity including ghosts, evil spirits and harmful energies. Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Date and Sunrise Time: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Importance of Hanumath Jayanthi Also Known As Hanuman Vratam.

Hanuman Chalisa Lyrics

Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar | Jai Kapis Tihun Lok Ujagar ||

Ram Doot Atulit Bal Dhama | Anjani Putra Pavan Sut Nama ||

Mahabir Vikram Bajrangi | Kumati Nivar Sumati Ke Sangi ||

Kanchan Varan Viraj Subesa | Kanan Kundal Kunchit Kesha ||

Hath Vajra Aur Dhwaja Viraje | Kaandhe Moonj Janeu Saaje ||

Sankar Suvan Kesri Nandan | Tej Prataap Maha Jag Vandan ||

Vidyavaan Guni Ati Chatur | Ram Kaj Karibe Ko Aatur ||

Prabhu Charitra Sunibe Ko Rasiya | Ram Lakhan Sita Man Basiya ||

Sukshma Roop Dhari Siyahi Dikhava | Vikat Roop Dhari Lank Jalava ||

Bhim Roop Dhari Asur Sanhare | Ramachandra Ke Kaj Sanvare ||

Laye Sanjivan Lakhan Jiyaye | Shri Raghuvir Harashi Ur. Laye ||

Raghupati Kinhi Bahut Badai | Tum Mama Priya Bharat-Hi-Sam Bhai ||

Sahas Badan Tumharo Yash Gaave | As Kahi Shripati Kanth Lagaave ||

Sankadhik Brahmaadi Muneesa | Narad Sarad Sahit Aheesa ||

Yam Kuber Dikpaal Jahan Te | Kavi Kovid Kahi Sake Kahan Te ||

Tum Upkar Sugreevahin Keenha | Ram Milaye Rajpad Deenha ||

Tumhro Mantra Vibheeshan Maana | Lankeshwar Bhaye Sab Jag Jana ||

Yug Sahasra Yojan Par Bhanu | Leelyo Tahi Madhur Phal Janu ||

Prabhu Mudrika Meli Mukh Mahee | Jaladhi Langhi Gaye Achraj Nahee ||

Durgam Kaj Jagat Ke Jete | Sugam Anugraha Tumhre Tete ||

Ram Duwaare Tum Rakhvare | Hot Na Agya Binu Paisare ||

Sab Sukh Lahai Tumhari Sarna | Tum Rakshak Kahu Ko Darna ||

Aapan Tej Samharo Aapai | Teenon Lok Hank Te Kanpai ||

Bhoot Pisaach Nikat Nahin Aavai | Mahavir Jab Naam Sunavai ||

Nase Rog Harae Sab Peera | Japat Nirantar Hanumat Beera ||

Sankat Se Hanuman Chhudavai | Man Kram Vachan Dhyan Jo Lavai ||

Sab Par Ram Tapasvee Raja | Tin Ke Kaj Sakal Tum Saja ||

Aur Manorath Jo Koi Lavai | Soi Amit Jeevan Phal Pavai ||

Charon Jug Partap Tumhara | Hai Parsiddh Jagat Ujiyara ||

Sadhu Sant Ke Tum Rakhware | Asur Nikandan Ram Dulare ||

Ashta Siddhi Nav Nidhi Ke Data | As Var Deen Janki Mata ||

Ram Rasayan Tumhare Pasa | Sada Raho Raghupati Ke Dasa ||

Tumhare Bhajan Ram Ko Pavai | Janam Janam Ke Dukh Bisraavai ||

Antkaal Raghuvar Pur Jayee | Jahan Janam Hari Bhakt Kahayee ||

Aur Devta Chitt Na Dharahin | Hanumat Sei Sarv Sukh Karahin ||

Sankat Kate Mite Sab Peera | Jo Sumirai Hanumat Balbeera ||

Jai Jai Jai Hanuman Gosain | Kripa Karahun Gurudev Ki Nayin ||

Jo Shat Bar Path Kare Koi | Chhutahin Bandi Maha Sukh Hoi ||

Jo Yeh Padhe Hanuman Chalisa | Hoye Siddhi Saakhi Gaureesa ||

Tulsidas Sada Hari Chera | Keejai Nath Hriday Mahn Dera ||

Whether through the act of repetition, devotion or belief, the Hanuman Chalisa is a deeply powerful tool for protection, making it a cherished prayer for those seeking spiritual safety and peace.

