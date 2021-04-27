The festive occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2021 will be observed on April 27-28 this year. The festival of Hanuman Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, who is highly worshipped in India and Nepal. People celebrate Hanuman Jayanti amidst grandeur festivities and several traditions. They convey their festive regards by sending Hanuman Jayanti greetings and Lord Hanuman wallpapers. If you are a devotee of Lord Hanuman and want to wish ‘Happy Hanuman Jayanti’ to your loved ones by sharing Lord Hanuman pictures and wallpapers, then you have reached the right place.

Lord Hanuman is popularly known by his childhood name, Maruti, as well. People associate Hanuman as a deity of victory against evil and protectionism. To spread the festive vibes on this holy day, you can share these latest Lord Hanuman wallpapers and pictures through WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Hike, Snapchat, and Instagram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes and Greetings: Jai Bajrang Bali Wallpapers, HD Images, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status And Photos to Share on This Auspicious Day.

At LatestLY, we bring you the most popular and top-trending Hanuman Jayanti 2021 and Lord Hanuman HD images and wallpapers which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, etc. on this auspicious day.

Lord Hanuman Wallpapers

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hanuman Ji HD Wallpaper on Hanuman Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bajrang Bali HD Poster (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

On the auspicious occasion Hanuman Jayanti, people flock to temples and offer flowers, sweets, incense sticks to the deity of Lord Hanuman. A lot of devotees indulge in charity and donate money as well. However, with COVID-19 grappling the country, it is best to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2021 at home. Holy scriptures from Ramayana and Mahabharata and Hanuman Chalisa are recited throughout the day in high regards by Hanuman bhakts. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to Hanuman Jayanti. For more information about Hanuman Jayanti 2021, click here.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021. Do not forget to share these top-trending Lord Hanuman wallpapers with them, to make their day more special.

