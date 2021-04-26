Hanuman Jayanti is the annual celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman - who is worshipped by Hindus across the world. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on different days in different parts of India, however, the most widely accepted day of Lord Hanuman’s birth is said to be on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. Hanuman Jayanti 2021 will, therefore, be celebrated on April 27 in various parts of India as well as Nepal. People often share Happy Hanuman Jayanti wishes, Hanuman Jayanti 2021 messages, Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to celebrate this day as a community.

Lord Hanuman’s life and his story is inspiring folklore. His dedication and devotion towards Lord Ram as well as his general agility to defeat all that is evil is well known. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, people often visit various Hanuman temples, offer Oil Abhisheka of Hanuman Murtis, recite Hanuman Chalisa and also sing songs praising Lord Hanuman’s life. A symbol of strength and energy, it is believed that praying diligently to Lord Hanuman can help devotees to gain the power to get through the biggest challenges and hurdles of life. Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Date, Chaitra Purnima Tithi and Puja Muhurat: Know Significance of the Hindu Religious Festival That Celebrates the Birth Anniversary of Lord Hanuman.

Many Hanuman temples across the country also organise special events to celebrate this auspicious day with devotees. The spiritual disclosures begin at dawn on this day, as Lord Hanuman is believed to have been born at sunrise. As we prepare to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2021, here are some Happy Hanuman Jayanti wishes, Hanuman Jayanti 2021 messages, Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes And Messages

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: I Wish Joy, Harmony, and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for You and Your Family! Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti 2021.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May Lord Hanuman Bless You with Happiness and Peace. Wish You a Very Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021.

Hanuman Jayanti Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May You Be Showered with the Blessings of Lord Hanuman! Have a Blessed Hanuman Jayanti 2021.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 HD Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Jai Bajrang Bali! May Lord Hanuman Bless You with Wisdom and Courage. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

Celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti are sure to be much more close-knit as people are taking initiative to stay home and help curb the continued spread of COVID-19, as India faces its second wave. We hope that these wishes help you celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2021 while staying safe at home. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

