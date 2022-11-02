Akshaya Navmi falls on the same day as Jagaddhatri Puja and Amla Navmi. This year it will be observed on Wednesday, November 2nd. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the Shukla Navami day during the Kartik month. In west Bengal, Jagaddhatri Puja is observed on this day and the devotees worship goddess Jagaddhatri, an incarnation of Maa Durga. People, who observe the day as Amla Navmi, worship the amla tree on this day. As you celebrate Akshaya Navmi 2022, we at LatestLY, bought together a wide range of collection of HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send as the greetings of the auspicious day. Send Happy Akshaya Navami Greetings With Lord Vishnu Photos, HD Wallpapers, SMS and Messages To Celebrate the Auspicious Day

Akshaya Navmi is an auspicious day for charity and devotional activities. It is believed that the person who is involved in charitable activities on this day would get the benefit not only in this life but also in the next incarnations. Many devotees go for the parikrama of Mathura and Vrindavan on this auspicious day. Celebrating Akshaya Navmi 2022, here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the auspicious day.

This day is also known as Satya Yugadi because Satya Yuga is believed to have started on this day. To earn the maximum and never diminish Punya on this day, the devotees circumambulate the twin town of Mathura Vrindavan. It is a very important day in West Bengal after Durga Puja and Kali Puja as they observe it by worshipping Goddess Jagaddhatri, an incarnation of Maa Durga. Here is a collection of HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings for the day. Wishing everyone a Happy AmlaNavmi 2022!

