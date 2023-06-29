Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 will be observed on Thursday. June 29. It is an important religious festival observed by Hindus in the month of Ashadha (June-July) per the Hindu calendar. Ashada Ekadashi is primarily celebrated in the Indian state of Maharashtra and holds great significance for devotees of Lord Vitthal, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. As you observe Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day. Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi With Greetings and SMS to Loved Ones.

The festival marks the beginning of the pilgrimage known as the Pandharpur Wari Yatra, which is a procession of devotees who travel on foot to the town of Pandharpur, where the Vitthal temple is located. The yatra starts from various towns and villages across Maharashtra, and devotees walk long distances to reach Pandharpur, singing devotional songs and carrying palanquins with the images of Lord Vitthal and his consort Rukmini.

On the day of Ashadhi Ekadashi, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu or Lord Vitthal. They offer prayers, perform aarti (ritual of waving lamps), and sing bhajans (devotional songs) in praise of the Lord. Many devotees observe a fast on this day, abstaining from food and water as a mark of their devotion. The fast is broken the next day, on Dwadashi, after offering prayers and performing rituals. Here is a collection of HD Images and wallpapers you can download and share with your friends and family as greetings for Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023. Ekadashi 2023 List: Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

The significance of Ashadhi Ekadashi lies in its association with Lord Vitthal and the devotion of his devotees. It is believed that observing this festival and undertaking the Pandharpur Wari Yatra helps cleanse one's sins and leads to spiritual upliftment. The festival promotes unity, humility, and devotion among the devotees, fostering a sense of community and spiritual connection. Wishing everyone Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023!

