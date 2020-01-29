Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Greetings & Saraswati Puja Images: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Quotes, Hike GIF Messages to Wish on Vasant Panchami

Happy Basant Panchami (File Image)

Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Greetings & Saraswati Puja Images: Basant Panchami is the annual festival that marks the beginning of spring celebrations in India. Vasant Panchami is commemorated forty days before Holi, and Basant Panchami 2020 falls on Wednesday, January 29. This festival is hugely auspicious for Hindus across the world and is widely celebrated with annual Saraswati Puja and delicious feasts. It is considered to be a beautiful day to begin new endeavours, and People enjoy sending Happy Basant Panchami 2020 wishes and messages, Saraswati Puja images, Vasant Panchami 2020 greetings, Basant Panchami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to one another. Basant Panchami 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Saraswati Puja With GIF Greetings and Hike Messages to Celebrate The Festival.

Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Hindi month of Magh. Devotees of Goddess Laxmi take this occasion to offer prayers and prasad to seek her blessings. Yellow colour, which is said to be the colour of Goddess Laxmi, often centres the Basant Panchami celebrations. Kids fly yellow coloured kites, and devotees offer yellow flowers in temples and women often don yellow sarees to mark this day. Basant Panchami 2020 Date & Saraswati Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Celebrations of Vasant Panchami.

Vasant Panchami falls in January - February every year. Vasant or Basant means spring and this day is said to mark the beginning of spring. This day also marks the preparation for another important spring festival - Holi. As we prepare to celebrate this auspicious event, here are some Happy Basant Panchami wishes and messages, Vasant Panchami 2020 greetings, Basant Panchami WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to share with your friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Bestowed With Knowledge and Wisdom. Have a Blessed Basant Panchami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Around Are Beautiful Sights, Flowers, Birds, Sweets and Kites, Basant Panchami Truly Delights! Happy Basant Panchami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Chill in the Weather Receding, May Your Sorrows Also Vanish Like the Cold Weather. Happy Basant Panchmi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Day, Goddess Saraswati Is Worshipped in Various Names and Fames – Badal, Arts and Science, and Deep Supreme Knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Occasion of Vasant Panchami Bring the Wealth Of Knowledge to You.

How to Download Basant Panchami WhatsApp Stickers?

On Vasant Panchami, people worship Goddess Saraswati and offer special prayers while celebrating Saraswati Puja. People can also share the newest 2020 Vasant Panchami wishes and greetings via text messages, GIFs, videos, picture messages, and SMSes as well. You can download or save these Basant Panchami messages and send to your loved ones on this auspicious day. One can also share WhatsApp stickers or Hike stickers which have become quite popular these days. Here is the link to download Basant Panchami WhatsApp Stickers online.

Goddess Saraswati is said to symbolise wisdom, art and creative energy. This is the reason that Basant Panchami is considered to be a propitious occasion to enrol kids to schools, classes, etc. We hope that these wishes add to your Basant Panchami celebrations. Here is wishing you all a very happy Vasant Panchami!