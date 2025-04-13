Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is the most vibrant and widely celebrated festival in Assam, marking the Assamese New Year and the beginning of the agricultural season. Bohag Bihu 2025 is an exciting time for the people of Assam as they celebrate the Assamese New Year with traditional fervour. To mark this special occasion, people exchange heartfelt wishes, share WhatsApp status messages, and send SMS greetings to their loved ones. Along with these wishes, sharing vibrant HD images, stunning photos, and beautiful wallpapers has become a popular way to spread joy and celebrate the spirit of the festival. From colourful Bihu dance pictures to symbolic images of the harvest season, these visuals capture the essence of Bohag Bihu. Whether you’re sending a simple "Happy Bohag Bihu" message or a heartfelt note, these greetings help you stay connected with family and friends, making the Assamese New Year even more special. Bohag Bihu 2025 Date in Assam: When Is Rongali Bihu? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Rituals To Celebrate Assam’s New Year Festival.

Falling in mid-April, it is a time of joy, renewal, and cultural expression. The festival is named after the month of ‘Bohag’ in the Assamese calendar and coincides with the arrival of spring. The celebration extends over several days and includes unique traditions like Goru Bihu (for cattle), Manuh Bihu (for people), and Gosai Bihu (for prayers and offerings to gods). Homes are cleaned, new clothes are worn, and elders are honoured with gifts and traditional treats like pitha and laru. A significant aspect of Bohag Bihu is its inclusivity; people of all communities come together to celebrate with music, dance, and feasting. As you celebrate Bohag Bihu 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Bohag Bihu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rongali Bihu Stands for New and Fresh. Life Is Always New and Fresh. Let Us Strive To Make All Days Bihu.

Bohag Bihu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope This Rongali Bihu Will Bring Cheer, Prosperity and Peace to Your Life. Let Us Pray That We Gain Enough Strength To Accept the Highs and Lows of Life With Equanimity.

Bohag Bihu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Very Happy Bohag Bihu. May Your Life Be As Colourful and Joyful As the Festival of Bihu.

Bohag Bihu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bohag Bihu! Let This Year Be Filled With Joy, Laughter, Happiness and All the Truly Good Things.

Bohag Bihu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Warm Our Hearts and Welcome Bihu With Open Arms. Let Us Have Spectacular Parties To Kick Off the New Year.

At the heart of Bohag Bihu is the Bihu dance and Bihu songs, performed by young men and women in traditional attire, often in open fields or village courtyards. These performances, accompanied by instruments like the dhol, pepa, and taal, reflect themes of love, nature, and rural life. It’s a festival that captures the rhythm of Assam’s agrarian culture and the collective joy of its people. Beyond the festivities, Bohag Bihu is a cultural reaffirmation of Assamese identity and pride. It strengthens social bonds, fosters unity, and passes on traditional values to younger generations. As Assam becomes more connected to the rest of India and the world, Bohag Bihu continues to thrive as a symbol of resilience, tradition, and the enduring spirit of community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2025 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).