Chaitra Navratri is the nine-day Navaratri festival that is commemorated in springtime. Chaitra Navratri 2022 will be celebrated from April 2 to April 10. Navaratri, as the name suggests, is a nine-day Hindu festival that is dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Shakti. Chaitra Navratri is considered to be the second most important Navratri observance and is widely celebrated across North India. To mark the beginning of Chaitra Navratri 2022, people are sure to share Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 wishes in Hindi, Chaitra Navratri Greetings and messages, Chaitra Navratri 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Navratri Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online.

Chaitra is said to be the first month of the Hindu calendar. Chaitra Navratri celebrations begin on the first day of Chaitra and go on for the next nine-day. The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is also celebrated as Ram Navami. There are various rituals and traditions that are followed while celebrating Chaitra Navratri every year. While Sharad Navaratri, which is celebrated in October, is filled with songs, dance and other festivities, the commemoration of Chaitra Navratri mainly only revolves around decorating an earthen pot and lighting the symbolic diya for Chaitra Navratri, which is kept burning through the nine days.

People also observe the stringent Navratri fast to appease Goddess Shakti during this time. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Shakti and the stories revolving around these different Avatars are also shared on the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri. As we prepare to celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2022, here are some Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 wishes, Chaitra Navratri Greetings and messages, Chaitra Navratri 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Navratri Facebook Status Pictures that can be shared online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022. May This Festival Be the Harbinger of Joy, Contentment, Good Health, Wealth and Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Choicest Blessings of Maa Durga Bring Peace, Luck, Good Health, Progress and Wealth in Your Life. Chaitra Navratri 2022

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Chaitra Navratri, May the 9 Avatars of Goddess Durga Bless You 9 Qualities- Devotion, Power, Happiness, Humanity, Good Health, Success, Peace, Name and Positive Thinking.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Holy Festival of Chaitra Navratri Transforms the Ordinary Into Extra Ordinary, Agony Into Ecstacy and Darkness Into Light!

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Time To Welcome Maa Durga at Our Doorsteps and Seek Her Blessings.Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022.

The celebration of Chaitra Navaratri 2022 will begin with Ghatastapna on April 2 and is sure to be filled with various fun festivities. Chaitra Navaratri celebrations are mainly limited to North India. Sharad Navaratri is commemorated across the country in some form or other. We hope that this Chaitra Navaratri fills your life with all happiness and prosperity. Happy Chaitra Navaratri 2022!

