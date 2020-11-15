Chitragupta Puja is performed on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This day is also called Yama Dwitiya, which is celebrated as Bhai Dooj. Chitragupta Puja 2020 falls on November 16, Monday. The observance falls during Diwali that was on November 14. Chitragupta Maharaj, believed to be God of an accountant, keeps an account of the sins and virtues of humans. People worship pen on Kartik Shukla Dwitiya as a replica of Chitragupta. With Chitragupta's worship, it is believed that a new year begins for the Kayastha or merchant class. As we observe Chitragupta Puja 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the observance. It also includes Chitragupta Puja WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Wallpapers, HD Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the auspicious occasion.

People chant Om Shri Chitragupta Namah Mantra on the observance. During the puja, they offer Lord Chitragupta with flowers, sweets and fruits. They offer a pen to him and worship it. Devotees then write Sri Ganeshaaya Namah on white paper and Om Chitragupta Namah 11 times. Chitragupta is also called Kayastha due to his physique. Various other rituals and ceremonies are also conducted during the puja. Meanwhile, here are wishes and greetings to share with those observing the occasion.

