It is an auspicious time for the Hindus. To some, Deepavali festival also marks the beginning of the New Year, which this year is more significant because of the given situation. After Diwali Puja, devotees observe Chitragupta Puja, which is also known as Yama Dwitiya. Chitragupta’s worship is considered to be the beginning of the New Year. This year, the observation falls on November 16. If you are wondering what the important traditions dedicated to this day are, you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we bring you Chitragupta Puja 2020 date, shubh muhurat, significance, Yama Dwitiya tithi, puja vidhi, rituals and celebrations.

Chitragupta Puja 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Yama Dwitiya Tithi

Chitragupta Puja 2020 is on November 16. The Kartik Shukla Dwitiya starts from 7:06 am on November 16 to 3:56 am on November 17. According to Drik Panchang, the Yama Dwitiya Aparahna muhurat starts from 1:20 pm to 3:29 pm. Again, the Dwitiya tithi starts from 8:36 pm on November 15 and the tithi ends at 5:26 pm on November 16, 2020.

Chitragupta Puja: Significance, Puja Vidhi & Rituals

Most of the times, Yama Dwitiya falls two days after Diwali Puja. Chitragupta Maharaj, who is considered as the accountant of the gods, keeps an account of their sins and virtues of humans. On this day, it is considered best to chant Om Shri Chitragupta Namah Mantra. Chitragupta Puja 2020 falls on the same day as of Bhai Dooj.

As per Yama Dwitiya legends, Goddess Yamuna fed her brother, Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Ever since then, the day is also known as Yama Dwitiya. On this auspicious day, sisters also feed their brothers and celebrate the occasion as Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika and Bhai Phonta.

On the festival day, a framed photo or an idol of Chitragupta Maharaj is placed on a clean platform. Flowers, sweets and fruits are offered to him. People also offer a pen to him, as it is believed that he notes down our sins and good deeds.

