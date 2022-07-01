The seventh month of the Gregorian calendar starts with some significant events celebrated annually with utmost dedication. Two important occasions considered vital for Indians are National Doctors' Day and CA Day. Both the events have been praised for a long time by the people to commemorate their respective histories. Doctors' Day is organized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) annually to honour the former Chief Minister of Bengal, Dr BC Roy, to acknowledge his contribution to serving humanity. The National occasion is observed by patients, healthcare organizations and benefactors of the healthcare industry. The theme of National Doctors Day 2022 is "Family Doctors on the Front Line". National Doctors' Day 2022 Date in India: Know Theme, History and Significance of the Day Celebrated in Honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy's Birthday.

On the other hand, CA Day is commemorated as the foundation anniversary of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The ICAI is the sole licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in India, whose recommendations are strictly followed by everyone. The occasion is marked yearly to pay tribute to all the Chartered Accountants who play a significant role in the country's economic development. To celebrate both occasions, we have compiled greetings, HD Images, Wallpaper, quotes, SMS, good wishes and messages that you can share on Friday, 1 July. CA Day or Chartered Accountants' Day 2022: Date, Significance & History of the Day That Celebrates Chartered Accountants in India.

National Doctors' Day 2022 Wishes

National Doctors' Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only a Life Lived for Others Is a Life Worthwhile. — Albert Einstein

Happy Doctors' Day 2022!

National Doctors' Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Image Reads: In Nothing Do Men More Nearly Approach the Gods Than in Giving Health to Men. – Marcus Tullius Cicero

Doctors' Day 2022 HD Images

National Doctors' Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

Quote Reads: I Wish That Your Days Turn Out to Be As Healthy and Wonderful As You Do for Your Patients!

CA Day 2022 Greetings

Happy CA Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chartered Accountants Are the Ones Who Create Economies, Create Finances to Rely on And Create Opportunities to Grow! Happy CA Day.

Happy Chartered Accountants Day 2022 SMS

Happy CA Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: CA Day Is a Celebration of All the Hard Work and Commitment Chartered Accountants Put Into Their Work and Help the Country Prosper.

Chartered Accountants Day Quotes

Happy CA Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Journey of CA May Be Tough, but It’s Worth It. Best Wishes on The Occasion of CA Day!

CA Day and Doctors' Day give everybody a golden opportunity to show appreciation and gratitude to two of the crucial sectors of our nation. By mere sharing these messages and thoughts, you can promote and make the general public aware of such annual events. Along with auspicious festivals and ceremonies, events like these are organized to acknowledge the hard work of people who are considered significant for the growth and development of our nation.

