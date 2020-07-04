US Independence Day is celebrated on 4th July every year. The day is also popularly known as the Fourth of July. It was on July 4, 1776, when the 13 American colonies were freed from the clutches of Great Britain and announced their freedom. It will be the 244th Independence Day of the US, this year. There are jovial celebrations that mark the day. People celebrate the historical day with zest and loads of enthusiasm. They send across the best patriotic US Independence Day greetings to their loved ones to celebrate the day. If you are finding ways to delight your dear ones on this day, by sending them the most popular US Independence Day 2020 greetings and wishes, then you have reached the right destination. Happy Fourth of July 2020 Greetings & HD Images for Facebook: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, GIF Messages & SMS to Celebrate US Independence Day.

To make the more special, people can send these latest US Independence Day 2020 greetings to their loved ones via popular social messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Hike, Snapchat, among others. It would be a perfect tribute to the occasion when you wish your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc. on this special day with these splendid and patriotic Independence Day greetings. Fourth of July 2020 Wishes, Images and Messages Trend on Twitter: Netizens Trend #4thofJuly to Celebrate US Independence Day.

Message Reads: Happy Fourth of July to All! May This Day Be a Symbol of Joy, Prosperity, and Happiness in Your Lives. God Bless America and the People Who Live Here!

Message Reads: Happy Independence Day to You and Your Family! Let’s Appreciate Our Beautiful Country on This Day.

Message Reads: Many Years Ago, Americans Made a Choice. And the Choice Was to Live With Dignity. Happy Fourth of July!

Message Reads: The American Spirit Cannot Be Broken and Neither Can It Be Enslaved. Happy Fourth of July!

Message Reads: May Our Great Nation Continue to Prosper. Wishing Everyone a Very Happy Fourth of July.

It was on this day, i.e. July 4, in 1776, when the Second Continental Congress announced the freedom of 13 American colonies from Great Britain. The Declaration of Independence was signed on the same day. The day holds monumental significance in US’ history. We wish you all Happy Fourth of July 2020!

