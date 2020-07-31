You may have just wished your best friends for Friendship Day but the observance is here again. After International Day of Friendship on July 31 as per the United Nations (UN), it is time for Friendship Day in India, which is marked on first Sunday of every August. This year Friendship Day 2020 falls on August 2. Ahead of this great observance that all friends look forward to, we have got you an amazing collection of Friendship Day messages, greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, quotes, GIFs to send your besties. This year, you may not get to meet them all because of the pandemic but that should not stop you from sending love-filled messages and friendship day wishes. You can share these lovely greetings with all your school friends, college batchmates, and colleagues. Happy World Friendship Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Greeting Cards, SMS, Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers to Send to BFFs!

Friendship is a purest and earliest form of relationship we make in life and life seems incomplete without our set bunch of friends. At every stage of life, we meet a few important friends who we hold on for life. Friends play such an important role in our lives and if there is one day dedicated to all of them, we need to partake in the celebrations. One of the ways you can tell your friends how much they mean to you is by sending across Happy Friendship Day quotes and messages. And if you are looking for the latest Friendship Day messages and greetings you have come at the right place. We have got you all the best of friendship quotes, greetings, messages for Happy Friendship Day 2020! World Friendship Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Friendship Day With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Happy Friendship Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Just the Other Day We Were Running Around in Diapers, Now Here We Are Years Later and Still Good Friends. Know That You Are Cherished. Happy Friendship Day.

Happy Friendship Day images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: True Friendship Is Like Sound Health; The Value of It Is Seldom Known Until It Is Lost.

Happy Friendship Day messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: A Single Candle Can Illuminate an Entire Room. A True Friend Lights Up An Entire Lifetime. Thanks for the Bright Lights of Your Friendship.

Happy Friendship Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Each Friend Represents a World in Us, a World Possibly Not Born Until They Arrive, and It Is Only By This Meeting That a New World Is Born.

Happy Friendship Day 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: You Can Always Tell a Real Friend: When You’ve Made a Fool of Yourself He Doesn’t Feel You’ve Done a Permanent Job.

Friendship Day GIFS

Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers

You and your friends must be in constant touch via WhatsApp and you can also use the medium to send your greetings for the day. All you need is the latest stickers for Friendship Day. Click here to check out some latest Friendship Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers. You can click on the ones you like and send them via the messaging app.

We hope that the above Friendship Day images, messages and greetings will be helpful to you to send your greetings describing the wonderful bond. You can also write these friendship quotes and messages on a greeting card, wishing all your besties Happy Friendship Day 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).