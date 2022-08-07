Happy Friendship Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: It is said that if you find a true friend, you have earned real wealth. Friendship is a beautiful relationship, which you do not get by birth, we choose it for ourselves and it is very special in everyone's life. A true friend stands with you shoulder to shoulder at every stage of life. You can share your dreams and secrets with a true friend. Friendship Day is celebrated every year to celebrate the bond of friendship and in India, it is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August. This year Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated on August 7. Here's a collection of Friendship Day images, Happy Friendship Day 2022 greetings, Friendship Day 2022 wishes, Happy Friendship Day HD wallpapers, Friendship Day quotes, and WhatsApp status messages for BFFs! Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes, Quotes on BFFs and Thoughts To Celebrate All the Best and Loving Buddies in Your Life.

The proposal to celebrate International Friendship Day was first introduced here in 1958, after which the United Nations declared 30 July to be celebrated as International Friendship Day. That is why even today Friendship Day is celebrated on 30th July in all countries. But states like India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. Whereas in Oberlin, this day is celebrated every year on 8th April.

It is impossible to explain the importance of friendship in this world, but you should tell your BFFs about the importance of your friends in your life. On this special occasion of Friendship Day, you can make them feel special through best wishes. You can celebrate Friendship Day with friends through these lovely WhatsApp wishes, quotes, Facebook Greetings and GIF images, Messages, WhatsApp Wishes and Wallpapers. Today, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August in many countries including India. On this day friends make each other feel special. Apart from gifts and surprises, you can say Happy Friendship Day by sharing these messages, WhatsApp wishes, quotes, Facebook Greetings and GIF images full of the spirit of friendship with your friends.

Happy Friendship Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are One of the Blessings I Got in Life. I’m Grateful to God for Our Companionship. Happy Friendship Day, Bestfriend.

Friendship Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Pals Listen to What You Say and Also What You Can't Say. Happy Friendship Day, My Buddy!

Happy Friendship Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If There Is Someone on Whom I Can Depend Without a Single Thought Then It Is You, My Friend. Happy Friendship Day.

Happy Friendship Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Loads of Love and Gratitude To You Buddy, For Always Having My Back. I Wish You a Colourful and Happy Friendship Day.

Friendship Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Most Beautiful Thing About Our Friendship Is That We Understand Each Other in Every Situation and That Is What Makes Us So Strong. Happy Friendship Day Buddy!

There is a story behind celebrating Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. According to the story, in the year 1935, the US government killed a person on the first Sunday of August. After which another person committed suicide in the grief of the death of a friend. After such an example of friendship came to the fore, America decided to celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. Gradually this trend reached other countries as well.

