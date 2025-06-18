On August 3, people across the world will celebrate Friendship Day 2025. Well, celebrating Friendship Day is a kind and beautiful reminder to honour those who always stand by you through every high and low phase of your life. Those people are your true friends. Having a bunch of people around you who do not value or respect you is a waste of time and your emotions, too. That's why everyone says that even if you have one loyal person in your life, you have the best one. Make Friendship Day 2025 more memorable by expressing your love and appreciation by sharing meaningful quotes about friendship with your friends. In this article, we have curated various Happy Friendship Day 2025 quotes for you, especially about friendship, which you can send to your friends and best friends. Check out the Friendship Day 2025 quotes, meaningful sayings, heartfelt messages, greetings, HD images and wallpapers to celebrate the special day. Friendship Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: How To Celebrate International Friendship Day? Everything To Know About the Day Dedicated To Your Friends.

Moreover, do you know why people exchange Friendship Day quotes about friendship on this special day? The reason is that these heart-touching and simple quotes capture the essence of trust, laughter, support, and memories that define a genuine friendship between you and your friend. It all depends on whether you want to send your friend a funny, emotional, or wise message to your best friend. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

That is why sharing these meaningful quotes on this special Friendship Day will bring a bright smile to your friend's face and strengthen your bond.

Friendship Day (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: “My Best Friend Is the One Who Brings Out the Best in Me.” Henry Ford

Quote Reads: “Things Are Never Quite As Scary When You’ve Got a Best Friend.” Bill Watterson

Quote Reads: “She’s Always There for Me When I Need Her; She’s My Best Friend; She’s Just My Everything.” Ashley Olsen

Quote Reads: “My Best Friend Is the Man Who in Wishing Me Well Wishes It for My Sake.” Aristotle

Quote Reads: “A Friend May Well Be Reckoned the Masterpiece of Nature.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

Quote Reads: “One Loyal Friend Is Worth Ten Thousand Relatives.” Euripides

Friendship Day (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Of All Possessions a Friend Is the Most Precious.” Herodotus

So what are you waiting for? In this article, we have curated the heart-touching quotes and messages above. You can share them by writing in a handwritten letter, like WhatsApp messages, or by giving a card with a flower bouquet. This year, make International Friendship Day more special and unforgettable with your friends and best friends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2025 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).