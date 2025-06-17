On August 3, 2025, people from all across the globe will celebrate International Friendship Day. Well, celebrating International Friendship Day is a beautiful reminder for everyone to cherish all those people who make your life much brighter, happier, and more meaningful. In today’s fast-paced world, people are busy with their daily work. This special Friendship Day gives everyone a chance to pause and show their love and gratitude to their friends on this day. In this article, we have explained the history and significance of International Friendship Day 2025. Also, how can you celebrate this year's special day with your friends? List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

Friendship Day 2025 Date

Friendship Day falls on the first Sunday of August. Friendship Day 2025 is on August 3. People from all over will celebrate this significant and special day with their friends and best friends.

Friendship Day History and Significance

The whole concept of Friendship Day was introduced by Joyce Hall in 1958. He was the founder of Hallmark Cards. This day aims to celebrate friendships and show appreciation to friends. In 1998, the United Nations recognised July 30 as International Friendship Day, emphasising its role in peace efforts and community connections. Apart from the official date, many countries like the United States and more still celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

Friendship Day highlights the crucial role of friends in one's life. Friends are the ones who will always give you emotional support and will also understand you without any kind of judgment. This special International Friendship Day reflects on meaningful relationships like friends and their positive impact on one's well-being.

How To Celebrate International Friendship Day?

You can celebrate International Friendship Day 2025 with a grand gesture and some simple gestures. Many people surprise and give thoughtful gifts to their best friends, like a handwritten card or letter or a colourful customised bracelet. But in today's time, you can also send them E-greetings or personalised video messages. International Friendship Day is indeed a significant day that you can also celebrate by having a social gathering, reconnecting with friends, and repairing strained relationships.

This year, celebrate International Friendship Day with your friends and close ones to strengthen your bond with everyone. Acknowledge your relationship to make the day even more special and memorable.

