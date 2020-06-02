Happy Gayatri Jayanti 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, SMS and Quotes to Wish on Auspicious Hindu Festival

Gayatri Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gayatri Jayanti is celebrated by people of the Hindu community across the country. The observance celebrates the birthday of Goddess Gayatri. The day is celebrated by performing various customs, traditions and rituals. Gayatri Jayanti 2002 falls on June 2, i.e. Tuesday. On the festive occasion, you can wish your loved one by sending Gayatri Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS and picture messages. Another way to wish is to download these amazing Gayatri Jayanti 2020 HD greetings and can be converted into beautiful GIFs and videos as well. If you are looking for more creative options, then you can wish through WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers as well. Gayatri Jayanti 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, GIFs, SMS And Messages to Celebrate the Birth of Goddess Gayatri.

The festival of Gayatri Jayanti holds a great significance as per the Hindu culture. It is on this day, sage Vishwamitra recited the Gayatri Mantra for the first time. It is said that reciting this auspicious mantra thrice a day is considered highly blissful for those devotees who chant it. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of Gayatri Jayanti – click here to find out.

If you are searching for the top-trending Gayatri Jayanti 2020 images and HD wallpapers, then you should end your search here as we have covered it for you. We, at LatestLY, bring you some of the most popular and best Gayatri Jayanti wishes and greetings, which you will love to send it to your loved ones on this auspicious day.

