Gayatri Jayanti 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat Timings: Know The Significance, Puja Vidhi and Rituals Of The Day That Celebrates Birth of Goddess Gayatri

Gayatri Jayanti 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gayatri Jayanti 2020: Gayatri Jayanti is one of the significant festivals for the people of the Hindu community, which is religiously celebrated in India. Gayatri Jayanti sees widespread celebrations amongst the masses around the country. The festival is observed to commemorate the birth of Goddess Gayatri, who holds great prominence in the Vedas. She is worshipped by devotees as Veda Mata (Mother of Vedas) as well. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of Gayatri Jayanti. If you are looking for details of Gayatri Jayanti 2020 – its date, shubh muhurat, rituals, story and significance, then you have come to the right place.

When will we celebrate Gayatri Jayanti 2020?

Gayatri Jayanti is observed on the next day of Ganga Dussehra. The festival takes place on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyestha, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Hence, this year, the occasion of Gayatri Jayanti will be celebrated on June 2. i.e. Tuesday.

What is the shubh muhurat of Gayatri Jayanti 2020 puja timing?

Jyeshtha Gayatri Jayanti 2020 Date: June 2, 2020, i.e. Tuesday

Gayatri Jayanti 2020 Ekadashi Tithi Begins: From June 01; 02:57 PM

Gayatri Jayanti 2020 Ekadashi Tithi Ends: Till June 02; 12:04 PM

What are the rituals of Gayatri Jayanti?

There are a lot of rituals that people follow on the occasion of Gayatri Jayanti. Devotees observe fasting (or even partial fasting) on this day, which is popularly called’ Gayatri Jayanti Vrata’. Special prayers are recited, and several kinds of pujas take place on this day.

There are a lot of Satsang programmes that are organised to commemorate this event. There are specific offerings that devotees offer to the deity of Goddess Gayatri. It is said that reciting Gayatri Mantra thrice a day is a blissful practice that people should observe on this day.

What is the story and significance of Gayatri Jayanti?

The occasion of Gayatri Jayanti is observed by Hindus across the country. It is said to be one of the most important festivals in their culture. It is believed that sage Vishwamitra first recited the Gayatri Mantra on this day. As per a legend, Goddess Gayatri, the Supreme Goddess, first appeared on the planet Earth, on this day of Gayatri Jayanti. She is said to have bestowed her devotees with immense spirituality and happiness.