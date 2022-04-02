The traditional New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus is celebrated as Gudi Padwa. The New Year is observed around the state of Maharashtra, Goa, and the union territory of Daman on the first day of the Chaitra month. It is also known as Samvatsar Padvo. This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Saturday, 2 April. People celebrate Samvatsar Padvo by erecting a special Gudhi flag known as Gudhi dvaja consisting of a silk banner with a garland of flowers, mango, and neem leaves and topped with an upturned copper or silver pot. Also, rabi crops are reaped after this festival as it also signifies the arrival of the spring season. The festival of Gudi Padwa is celebrated as Ugadi by the people of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Gudi Padwa 2022 Food List: From Sabudana Vada to Shrikhand, 5 Traditional Maharashtrian Recipes To Relish on Marathi New Year.

On the cheerful occasion of Gudi Padwa, people make customary dishes like Kothimbir Vadi, Batata Vada, Sabudana Vada, take early morning ritual oil-bathe and pray to Lord Brahma. As the festival is linked to the mythical day on which Hindu God Brahma created time and the universe. To commemorate the Marathi New Year 2022, we have collected festive quotes, wishes, WhatsApp stickers, messages, HD pictures for Telegram and Facebook, Instagram captions, SMS, sayings, and the best greetings that you can share with your family, friends, office colleagues, and relatives. Learn How to Make Gudi At Home With This Simple DIY Video Tutorial to Celebrate Marathi New Year.

Some people believe that Gudi Padwa also symbolizes Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. The festival is also celebrated for Lord Rama as he returns to Ayodhya after completing his fourteen years of exile. Nevertheless, the celebration is all about family getting together and welcoming the New Year with a positive mindset.

