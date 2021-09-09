Hartalika Teej 2021 will be celebrated on September 9. The annual commemoration is the last of the three most important Teej celebrations observed by North Indians. Hartalika Teej celebration often revolves around married women observing the Hartalika Teej Vrat seeking a long and blissful married life. People frequently share Happy Hartalika Teej wishes and messages, Hartalika Teej 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Hartalika Teej 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Hartalika Teej is commemorated on the third day in the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month and is observed one day before Ganesh Chaturthi. This festival is also known as Gowri Habba in South India. Much like other Teej celebrations, Hartalika Teej is also observed by married women who keep a stringent fast on the day, dress up in colourful clothes that capture their marital bliss and pray to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Observing the Hartalika Teej fast is said to increase marital bliss in one's life.

The word, Hartalika, translates to abduction by female friends. This name reveals around the folklore that on this day, Goddess Parvati's friends abducted her to stop her from being forcefully married to Lord Vishnu. As we prepare to celebrate Hartalika Teej 2021, here are some Happy Hartalika Teej wishes and messages, Hartalika Teej 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Hartalika Teej 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Hartalika Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva Fill Your Life With Love, Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health and Wealth. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Embrace Your Inner Goddess This Auspicious Day. Happy Hartalika Teej to All!

Happy Hartalika Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope the Diety Accepts Your Prayers and You Have a Very Happy and Successful Teej Filled With Blessings. May Your Marriage Last Long and Filled With Joy. Happy Hartalika Teej.

Happy Hartalika Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Teej Brings Hopes, Dreams and Smiles in Your Life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Parvati Fulfils All Your Wishes, and You Get a Loving Husband Like the Mighty Lord Shiva. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2021 Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Images And Wishes To Celebrate Hindu Festival

We hope that this Hartalika Teej fills your life with all the love and happiness possible. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Hartalika Teej 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2021 07:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).