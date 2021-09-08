Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Bhadrapada. The celebration revolves around praying to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is one of the three crucial Teej celebrations in North India. Hartalika Teej 2021 will be celebrated on September 9, one day before Ganesh Chaturthi. Hartalika Teej is celebrated with special enthusiasm by married couples, and it is believed that observing the Hartalika Teej Vrat helps add to the happiness in marital bliss. As we prepare to celebrate Hartalika Teej 2021, here is everything you need to know about the celebration, its importance and Hartalika Teej Puja Vidhi. Hartalika Teej 2021 Dos and Don'ts: Puja Vidhi, Mantras & Fasting Rules You Must Follow to bring in Good Luck on this Shiva-Parvati Festival.

When is Hartalika Teej 2021?

Hartalika Teej 2021 will be celebrated on September 9. Commemorated on the Tritiya tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, this is one of the three important Teej celebrations. Hartalika Teej Tithi begins - 02:33 AM on September 9, 2021, and goes on till 12:18 AM on September 10, 2021.

Significance of Hartalika Teej

Teej is a crucial celebration observed on the third day every fortnight. There are three main Teej celebrations that are very important for North Indian Hindus - Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. All these Teej celebrations are focused on praying to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Married women often observe the Hartalika Teej Vrat on this day and pray for a happy and blissful married life. The celebration of Hartalika Teej coincides with the Gowri Habba commemoration in South India. Gowri Habba 2021 Date & Timings: When Is Gowri Ganesha Festival in Karnataka? Know Pooja Vidhanam and Significance of Festival Celebrated Before Ganesh Chaturthi.

The story behind Hartalika Teej's origin revolves around how Goddess Parvati's friends abducted her to stop her wedding to Lord Vishnu because they knew she only wanted to be with Lord Shiva. This is why the celebration is called Hartalika Teej ("Harat" means "abduction" and "Aalika" means "female friend," respectively). Here's hoping that this Hartalika Teej fills your life with happiness and love.

