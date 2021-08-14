Independence Day is the celebration of India’s victory against the British Raj. India received its independence on August 15, 1947, when the clock struck midnight. Independence Day 2021 will therefore be celebrated on August 15 and marks India’s 75th Year of Independence. People are sure to celebrate this day with great enthusiasm across the country. Sharing Happy Independence Day In India wishes and messages, India’s 75th Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Independence Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures are all common ways of celebrating this day.

India fought for its freedom from the United Kingdom for almost 200 years and finally on August 15, 1947, the 1947 India Independence Act came into effect. Every year, this day is celebrated as a national holiday filled with various conferences and events that mark India’s independence and helps us reflect on the journey that our country has been through. Many people also take this opportunity to discuss the road ahead for India, the challenges that our country continues to battle and other such relevant topics that focus on the social-economic betterment of our country.

Independence Day celebration usually includes the hoisting of the flag at various public places in the morning, which is followed by various get-together events and functions. Schools and colleges often organise plays, speech competitions, and other extracurriculars while societies often indulge in having community meals or snacks. Celebrating this day online is a must in the current times. And people, therefore, share Happy Independence Day In India wishes and messages, India’s 75th Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Independence Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Independence Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Keep the Memories of All the People Who Sacrificed Their Lives for Our Country Alive. Wishing You a Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Honour the Struggles of Many Bravehearts Who Fought for the Country’s Freedom. Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Salute the Martyrs for the Sacrifices They Made and Thank Them for Giving Us Our Freedom. Happy Independence Day.

Independence Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Got Our Freedom After a Lot of Sacrifices; We Should Never Take It for Granted.

Independence Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Big Salute to All the Soldiers Who Sacrificed Their Lives for Our Independence! Jai Hind!

How to Download Independence Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Independence Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. Here is the download link.

The celebration of Independence Day 2021 is sure to be an especially important event since it marks India's 75th year of freedom. Additionally, since many states in our country have established some control over the spread of COVID-19, there are various relaxations that further allow people to celebrate India’s independence to the fullest. However, it is crucial that we continue to follow all the safety protocols and maintain caution. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day 2021!

