Independence Day is the celebration of the day that India finally got independence from the British Raj. Independence Day 2022 is extra special as it marks 75 years of independence of the country. All set to be celebrated as Amrit Mahotsav 2022, India’s Independence Day will be celebrated with all fervour and enthusiasm on August 15. As we prepare to mark this important day, people are sure to share Happy Independence Day 2022 wishes, Independence Day 2022 greetings and messages, Amrit Mahotsav 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Independence Day Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Happy Independence Day 2022 Images & Wishes: Swatantrata Diwas Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, WhatsApp Greetings & SMS To Celebrate the National Holiday.

The celebration of Independence Day 2022 is already set to be grander than ever before. From organizing community events to having a citizen’s promotional activity with Har Ghar Tiranga - the Government of India, as well as citizens of the country, have all excitedly prepared for this event. August 15 marks the celebration of the day that India finally got independence from the British Raj. As the famous saying goes, the clock struck midnight and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru sighted the treaty of Independence - making India a secular, sovereign democratic republic.

Our forefathers - the freedom fighters who vigilantly gave their all to ensure that India was truly free had a clear vision for our country and sought for it to be free and equal for all. As we celebrate Independence Day 2022, it is our duty to reflect on our journey so far, and take the actions required to ensure that our country continues on the strong foundation that it was built on. As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day 2022, here are some Happy Independence Day 2022 wishes, Independence Day 2022 greetings and messages, Amrit Mahotsav 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Independence Day Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Future, Improvement, and Development of India Do Not Depend Solely on Technological Advancements but on How We Build Social Cohesion and Trust Between Our Nation and Its Individuals. Happy Independence Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: So Long As You Do Not Achieve Social Liberty, Whatever Freedom Is Provided by the Law Is of No Avail to You. – B.R. Ambedkar

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Matter What Our Religion, Caste, Colour and Gender are. In the End, We Are All Indians. May Our Nation Become the Most Booming in the World. Happy Independence Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Salute the Martyrs, For the Sacrifices, They Made, And Thank Them For Delivering Us Our Today. Wishing Everybody a Happy Independence Day Celebration.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Are Blessed To Have a Right to Speak and to Be Heard. A Right Several Brave Hearts Battled for. Let’s Take a Moment to Consider Their Sacrifice and What They Had to Bear for the Independence We Enjoy! Happy Swatantrata Diwas.

The celebration of Independence Day 2022 is sure to be grand and filled with various activities. Considering that August 15 falls on a Monday, paving the way for a long weekend, people are sure to have special plans. Here’s wishing everyone a safe and Happy Independence Day 2022!

