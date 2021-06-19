Juneteenth is the annual celebration of the end of slavery in the United States of America. Also known as Jubilee Day or Black Independence day, Juneteenth has recently been recognised as a federal holiday in the US. Juneteenth is observed on June 19 (hence the name) in various parts of the US. While various important conversations need to be had around this historic day and the role it plays in the history of the United States, people often celebrate Juneteenth by sharing Juneteenth 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Juneteenth WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, Facts on Juneteenth and more with family and friends.

The celebration of Juneteenth on June 19 marks the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865, announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger that proclaimed the freedom of enslaved people in Texas. While President Abraham Lincoln officially outlawed slavery in 1862 with the Emancipation Proclamation, Texas and a few more remote states continued to practice slavery legally. The Emancipation Proclamation declared to end slavery in all confederate states. However, slavery was still legal in two union border states - Delaware and Kentucky until December 6, 1865.

The recognition and celebration of Juneteenth spread slowly but surely over the past few decades. And as of 2021, North Dakota and South Dakota are the only states that do not recognize Juneteenth, according to the Congressional Research Service. However, on June 17, President Joe Biden finally declared this observance as a federal holiday. As we prepare to celebrate Juneteenth 2021, here are some Juneteenth 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Juneteenth WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, Facts on Juneteenth that you can share with your family and friends.

Juneteenth celebrations were once limited to the African American population in the United States. However, in the past few years, thanks to the momentum that the Black Lives Matter movement has achieved, more and more people have become aware of this observance and the sheer role that it plays in taking that first step towards ending discrimination on the basis of race. We hope that this Juneteenth you do your bit to educate yourself about the real history of the holiday and why it is crucial to recognise and remember this journey.

