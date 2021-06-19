Juneteenth or Emancipation Day is celebrated every year in the United States of America on June 19. The day is also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, or Liberation Day. Juneteenth is a very significant day in American history as it’s the celebration of freedom from slavery. The name ‘Juneteenth’ derived from the combination of the month June and the date nineteenth. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed a reluctant African American community that President Abraham Lincoln had freed enslaved people two and a half years earlier in rebel states.

However, Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation became effective from January 1, 1863. According to USA Today, people who used to own slaves were responsible for informing them that they were free. The first Juneteenth celebrations began in 1866 and spread across the nation as African Americans migrated to new cities, said Steve Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation. Now, Americans celebrate Juneteenth with music, festivals, parties, and parades. However, this year's celebration might be a little different from the rest of the years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But people can still commemorate the end of slavery in the US on Emancipation Day by sharing powerful messages, quotes, WhatsApp wishes, HD images, and wallpapers to their loved ones.

Juneteenth 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Happy Juneteenth, My Friends, Their Families and All Americans.

Juneteenth 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Celebrating Juneteenth With You!

Juneteenth 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Happy Juneteenth Day!

Juneteenth 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Wishing You and All Your Friends, a Happy Juneteenth Day!

Juneteenth 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Celebrate Freedom. Happy Juneteenth!

Now, the 'Black Lives Matter' movement has also become very popular in several parts of the world and thus, this year’s Juneteenth celebration will hold more significance. On this special day, people can take to their social media handle to express their wishes of Happy Juneteenth 2021 along with the messages of being proud of being Black, Black lives matter and celebrating Black joy.

In addition to celebrations of Juneteenth, people can also listen to dialogue that focuses on race and equality. They can also read books written by Black authors and poets; they can also listen to Black artists and can also support Black-owned businesses.

