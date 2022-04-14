The festival of Jur Sital, also known as Jud Sheetal will be celebrated on April 15 this year, the day before this is Satuani aka on 14th. There is a tradition of eating sattu on Satuani. Apart from this, there is a custom of pouring stale water on the trees on this day. The festival of Jur Sital aka Jud Sheetal is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Bihar and holds great importance in Mithila. On this day, donating jaggery and sattu along with seasonal fruits and a pitcher filled with water holds special significance. After keeping water covered in an earthen pot or concha the day before, people wake up early in the morning and sprinkle water on each other in the house. According to the beliefs, the whole house and courtyard get purified by the sprinkling of stale water. People also eat stale food on this day. Worshipping Lord Vishnu along with Lakshmi in the evening is said to get you blessings and good luck.

This is the festival of welcoming the summer season. On this day the Sun God is said to worship as well. That is why it is also called Mesh Sankranti. The tradition of eating sattu on the day of Satuan has been there since ancient times. This festival is important in many ways. On this day, people install mango in a pot of clay in their house. People offer sattu, jaggery and sugar to God. After worship, people take Sattu in the form of prasad.

The great festival of faith will be celebrated on Satuani, a day after Satuani, the festival of Jud Sheetal is celebrated with gaiety in Bihar. On this day, the offerings of Mango Tikole and Satu are worshipped. On this day farmers start harvesting the Rabi crop. The stove is not lit in the kitchen on this day. Apart from rice, pulses, vegetables, kheer-puri is prepared at home at the night itself and people take it as prasad on the second day. To mark Jud Sheetal 2022, we bring you the latest Jud Sheetal 2022 Wishes, Happy Jud Sheetal, Jud Sheetal Images, Happy Jud Sheetal HD Wallpapers, Jud Sheetal Messages, Happy Maithili New Year 2022, Maithili New Year Images, HD. We have brought a collection of wallpapers, all of them are available for free download online:

In Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, April 14-15 is celebrated as Vishu Kani festival. This festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and marks the New Year in South India. Actually Vishu Kani festival is an agriculture festival, which celebrates the sowing in the fields.

