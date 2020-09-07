Happy Labor day 2020! Every year the first Monday of September is dedicated to the wonderful people who work so hard. The holiday in the US is marked as a tribute to the hard work of the people who work day in and day out. Some also celebrate labour day weekend as an official end to summer and the beginning of the fall season. Usually, labor day is celebrated as by holding barbeques, pool parties and get-togethers but this year, given the COVID-19 situation, people will have to maintain social distancing and follow other preventive measures while celebrating the holiday. However, we can come together virtually via these Labor Day 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, quotes and GIF greetings that are perfect for Instagram, Facebook and other social media posts. Labor Day (US) 2020 Celebration Ideas amid Coronavirus Pandemic: From Virtual Barbeque Session to Safe Social Distancing Swim, How To Celebrate The Holiday.

The labour day weekend brings friends and families together and people tend to celebrate the day by feasting and relaxing. The break from work reminds gives them an opportunity to celebrate with their loved ones. On this day, put a smile on the faces of the people you love using these Labor Day 2020 wishes and HD images, WhatsApp stickers that can be directly downloaded, Labor Day 2020 wishes, and HD images will be useful. You are free to download our latest collection of Labor Day 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, Facebook greetings, GIFs and quotes to celebrate the day. Happy Labor Day 2020 messages, HD images and wishes and share it through Facebook and other online messengers.

Happy Labor Day 2020 Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Happy Labor Day 2020"

Happy Labor Day 2020 Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Happy Labor Day 2020"

Happy Labor Day 2020 Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Happy Labor Day 2020"

Happy Labor Day 2020 Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Happy Labor Day 2020"

Happy Labor Day 2020 Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Happy Labor Day 2020"

How to Download Labor Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Make your labor day wishes a little more colourful using fun WhatsApp stickers! We bring to you the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers to celebrate Labor Day. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download exciting WhatsApp stickers and send them to their loved ones.

If you're looking for more to celebrate the significant day, we bring you Labor Day 2020 quotes, wishes, HD images, messages, and GIF greetings that are perfect for you Instagram, Facebook and other social media posts. Along with Labor Day 2020 messages and HD images.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).