Happy Labour Day 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, May Day Messages and Wishes to Send on International Workers’ Day

Labour Day is annually celebrated on May 1. This day is also known as International Workers' Day or May Day. The occasion coincides with Maharashtra Day or Gujarat Day in India. Labour Day is also called Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din in the Indian subcontinent. Sadly, this year due to coronavirus pandemic many daily-wage labourers and workers' lives are adversely affected due to the lockdown. However, you can remember them and reach out to them in this time of crisis by talking about it. Here are motivational quotes and inspirational sayings about the workers and labourers that you can share. We also bring you a collection of Labour Day 2020 wishes and HD images to share on May 1. You can download Happy Labour Day 2020 GIF, stickers, text messages, wallpapers and a lot more. May Day 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, International Workers’ Day Messages and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the Historic Day.

Labour Day originated from the labour union movement in the United States. In the 19th century, the industrialists exploited the labour class and made them work up to 15 hours a day in grim and unhealthy working conditions. The workers showed courage and stood up against this exploitation. They demanded paid leaves, proper wages and breaks for the workforce. The eight hours day labour movement advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation and eight hours for rest. Labour Day dedicates the efforts of workers who made so much effort to get labour their proper rights in terms of payment, working hours and leaves. On Labour Day 2020, you can motivate your colleagues, subordinates by sending out motivational messages, texts greetings of Happy Labour Day 2020. International Workers' Day 2020 Date: Know The History, Origin And Significance of Labour Day Dedicated to Workers Across The Globe!

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Hard Work Comes Great Satisfaction. Enjoy Your Labour Day Weekend. Happy Labour Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Labour Day Is for All, Even if You Are a Man, You Have to Celebrate It. Happy Labour Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: True Liberty Lies in Hard Work. Rest Has Meaning in Diligence. Happy Labour Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Neither Silver nor Gold Was the Ransom for Our Living Standard; Congratulations, Your Sweat Paid the Price. Happy Labour Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Labour Brings Self-Esteem; an Idle Man Is Disgraceful. Happy Labour Day 2020.

