Lohri is special, and one must send special Lohri wishes and greetings to their family and friends. The popular winter folk festival celebrated on the last of winter's coldest days is all about fun and frolic. People light bonfires, dress up in bright outfits, perform bhangra and gidda and indulge in all sorts of festivities. More than the religious significance, Lohri holds much social and cultural importance. People from different communities in the Punjab region, join in to celebrate this colourful festival. And the day gets even better when you exchange lovely Lohri messages with your loved ones. So, here's the collection of Lohri 2021 greeting cards, Happy Lohri 2021 messages, Lohri images and HD wallpapers, Lohri WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Lohri status, quotes, Lohri SMS and more. Happy First Lohri 2021 Wishes for Newly Married Couple: WhatsApp Stickers, Romantic Messages, GIF Greetings, Quotes, HD Images and SMS To Celebrate the Day.

Following the solar part of the lunisolar Punjabi calendar, Lohri is celebrated in Paush maas, which corresponds to January 13 as per the Gregorian calendar. On rare occasions, Lohri falls on a different date. It is an official restricted holiday in the state of Punjab, India, Haryana and NCT of Delhi and commemorated primarily by Sikhs and Hindus, but can be joined by people from other religions and castes. 'First Lohri' for newly married women as well as new mothers, are highly significant. As for kids, they have the best time with elders presenting them with sweets and gifts, typically money. Lohri 2021 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, GIF Greetings, Quotes and Photo Messages To Celebrate Harvest Festival of Punjab.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing This Harvest Season Brings Happiness and Prosperity to You and Your Family. Happy Lohri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy This Lohri to the Fullest & Share the Sweetness of Love With Rewri, Moongfali and Popcorn With All and Spread Happiness. Happy Lohri All!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Year Be Just As Colourful and Joyful As the Festival of Lohri. Wish You a Very Happy Lohri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Lohri, I Hope Your Life Is Filled With Happiness, Love and Joy. Here’s Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Lohri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope the Deliciousness of Taste of Makke Ki Roti and Sarson Ka Sag Bring You Lots of Joy and Prosperity on This Auspicious Festival. Happy Lohri!

Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers For Free Download Online:

You can download Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link. There are beautiful Lohri WhatsApp Stickers with GIF animations of men and women doing bhangra and gidda at farms, bonfires with messages like 'Lohri Ki Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan'. Days of joy, weeks of laughter and months of good luck and year of prosperity. Here we wish you a cheerful and loving Lohri!

