Lohri is a special festival, and it holds more significance for the newly married couples. Lohri mostly celebrated on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti witnesses grand festivities in a newlywed’s house. First Lohri for a newlywed woman is truly special. It is considered the biggest festivity post-marriage and hence, celebrated with utmost joy and enthusiasm. So, if you have someone newlywed in your family or friend circle, wish them well on their First Lohri. Here’s a list of First Lohri 2021 wishes, Happy First Lohri greetings, Happy Lohri 2021 images, Lohri 2021 quotes and messages. You will also find romantic SMS, WhatsApp Stickers, status, photos, and wallpapers. Best Lohri 2021 Songs: From SRK’s ‘Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve’ to ‘Sundri Mundri’ Folk Song, These Are Must-Add Bhangra and Gidda Numbers for Your Lohri Music Playlist.

If you are a new bride, who probably got married in 2020 amid pandemic and lockdown, Lohri can be just the right time to indulge in festivities. First Lohri remains a memorable affair in the houses with a newlywed couple or newborn baby. It is celebrated grandly with family members and other relatives shower the new bride with clothes, jewellery, sweets, makeup kits and gifts. The newly-married women dress up opulently by wearing bright and colourful outfits, have her hair and makeup in place. They deck up khandani jewellery and a stack of bangles and chooda presented to them by their mother-in-law. Women adorn full hands with mehndi, which makes them look prettier. Brides also presented thoughtful gifts to her in-laws, and then the couple seeks blessings from all the elder members of the family. Lohri 2021 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, GIF Greetings, Quotes and Photo Messages To Celebrate Harvest Festival of Punjab.

As mentioned above, first Lohri celebrations are quite important, and everyone wishes it to be an unforgettable moment for the newly married couple. Instead of sharing generic Lohri wishes with the bride or couple, make sure to send them special Lohri 2021 greetings. You can customise the text to give them a more personal touch. Even people are looking for special first Lohri messages online. Some of the keywords flooding search engine platforms are first Lohri rituals, first Lohri after marriage, first Lohri wishes, first Lohri after marriage wishes, Lohri wishes for newly married couple, lohri messages for bride, and more.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sparkles of Bonfire Bring Brightness in Your Love, May the Beats of Dhol Be the Beat of Your Loving Heart. Happy Lohri!

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Begin Your New Journey of Life Together With Lots of Love and Trust for Each Other. Happy Lohri.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Lohri Bring Happiness, Joy, Health and Wealth As You Step in a New Phase of Life. Happy Lohri.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Your Very First Lohri After Marriage, We Extend Our Warm Greetings. May You Are Showered With the Best of the Wishes on This Auspicious Occasion.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on the First Lohri to the New Couple. Make the Most of the Lohri Celebrations With Each Other and With Your Loved Ones.

Lohri 2021 Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Images and Quotes To Celebrate Harvest Festival of Punjab

How to Download Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can add a dose of fun in Lohri celebration greetings by downloading WhatsApp Stickers for the festive season. There are beautiful Lohri 2021 stickers with bonfire GIFs, animation of Punjabis doing bhangra and gidda at their farms, til ke ladoo or sesame ladoo GIFs and so on. So, head to Play Store and search for Lohri WhatsApp Stickers online or click on this link to download easily. May this Lohri bring happiness, joy and celebrations in your life. Happy Lohri.

