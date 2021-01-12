It's almost about time to celebrate Lohri, a popular winter folk festival mainly celebrated in the Punjab region. Celebrated on the January 13 every year, typically a day before Makar Sankranti, a major Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God, Lohri holds both religious as well as cultural significance. People from Sikh and Hindu communities celebrate this lively festival with their loved ones and spread brotherhood and unity messages. Exchanging sweets and sweet messages are common during the festival; therefore, we bring a lovely collection of wishes and greetings on Lohri 2021. It includes Lohri images, Happy Lohri 2021 wishes, Lohri 2021 greetings, Lohri photo messages, HD wallpapers, and more. Lohri 2021 Songs: ‘Sunder Mundriye Ho’ and Other Traditional Punjabi Songs With Lyrics To Enjoy the Festive Occasion (Watch Videos).

Lohri falls in the month of Paush and is set following the lunisolar Punjabi calendar's solar cycle, and it typically is celebrated on January 13 as per the Gregorian calendar. Lohri 2021 will fall on Wednesday. The traditional festival commemorates the passing of the winter solstice, with the days getting longer as the sun proceeds on its northward journey. In simpler words, it is celebrated on the last of the coldest days of winter. Apart from paying ode to the Sun deity, Lohri celebrations also include fire worship. This is why bonfires are an inseparable part of Lohri celebrations. Lohri is also celebrated with utmost joy and enthusiasm by newlyweds or newly-become mother. From singing Lohri folk songs, perform bhangra or gidda, dress up in traditional wear, perform rituals to gorging on mouth-watering delicacies presented on typical desi 'Lohri ki thali', people have a gala time on the day. Lohri 2021 Special Foods: From Makki Ki Roti to Til Chikki, These Traditional Recipes Are a Must on Your Thali This Harvest Festival.

While one would pray and hope to celebrate Lohri 2021 to the fullest, they must continue taking necessary precautions amid pandemics. If you're unable to meet and personally greet your loved ones, do it online. We live in a digital age, and if wishing our family and friends online guarantees everyone's safety, let us do it. Here we bring you the latest collection of Lohri 2021 wishes, Happy Lohri 2021 greetings, Happy Lohri images, Lohri photos with bonfires, Lohri song and dance images, Happy Lohri 2021 messages and WhatsApp Stickers. You can share with your near and dear ones and set them as your status or display picture (DP) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival Bring You and Your Family Happiness and Prosperity. May It Fill You With Zeal and Verve. Happy Lohri to One and All!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Delicious Taste of Makke Ki Roti, Sarson Ka Saag, the Sweetness of Gur and til Bring Lots of Happiness and Prosperity This Festive Season. Happy Lohri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival of Lohri Fill Your Life With Lots of Energy and Enthusiasm and May It Bring Happiness and Prosperity to You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Lohri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lohri Fire Burn Away All the Sadness Out of Your Life and Bring You Joy, Happiness, and Love. Wishing a Very Happy Lohri to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Lohri, I Wish You To Have All Peace and Prosperity, Let This Festival Brings Endless Happiness to You and Your Family, Wish You Happy Lohri!

How to Download Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You may or may not still dance to the beats of dhol, but you can definitely send lovely animation to your favourite people in your contact list. It can be easily done by download Lohri related WhatsApp Stickers. You can go to Play Store and search for stickers available on all platforms — Android, iOS, and web. HERE is the link for Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers you can download. Let's get the bonfire going! Happy Lohri 2021.

