Happy Lohri 2023! North Indians, particularly the people of Punjab, observe Lohri as a famous harvest festival for farmers or as a traditional winter folk festival the night before Makar Sankranti. Lohri 2023 will be celebrated on January 14, Saturday. It honours the Winter Solstice's passage and anticipates longer days as the sun moves toward the northern hemisphere. Since the Earth is closest to the sun at this time of year, Lohri signifies the end of winter and the start of a new harvest season. In the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent, it is primarily observed by members of the Sikh and Hindu communities. Here's a collection of Lohri 2023 wishes, Happy Lohri 2023 messages, Happy Lohri 2023 images, Lohri 2023 WhatsApp messages, Lohri HD wallpapers, Lohri quotes and more to celebrate the Punjabi harvest festival.

Wheat, Punjab's primary winter crop, is sown in October and at its peak in January across the state's fields in India. After weeks of harvesting the Rabi crop, people would congregate around a campfire and celebrate the passing of the winter solstice and the promise of the approaching spring season as Lohri in January. The crop is later harvested in March. Another unique significance of Lohri is that on this day, the sun enters the Rashi (zodiac) of Makara (Capricorn), which is regarded fortunate since it represents a new beginning.

According to a legend, the celebration of Lohri originated with the story of "Dulla Bhatti," a local hero of the Punjab region who served as a saviour of the populace during the rule of the Mughal Emperor, Akbar, and was known as the "Robin Hood" of Punjab because he would steal from the rich to provide for the poor. His deeds have become legends and have been ingrained in Punjabi culture for a long time. On Lohri, "Dulla Bhatti" is honoured with a number of songs and dances that are performed. To spread happiness and positivity, we have collected some Lohri Festival wishes, quotes, and messages for newborn babies.

According to Punjabi mythology, women who grew up hearing the tales of Dulla Bhatti or Abdullah of Pindi Bhattian have a special place in their hearts for the folk tune Sunder Mundriye.

