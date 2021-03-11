Mahashivratri 2021 is on March 11. An annual commemoration of the night that Lord Shiva is said to have performed the heavenly dance, Mahashivratri is celebrated by Shiva devotees across the world. Mahashivratri 2021 celebration may be slightly different as people continue to practice caution and take necessary precautions to battle COVID-19. However, people are sure to share Mahashivratri 2021 wishes, Mahashivratri messages in Hindi, Happy Mahashivratri WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to celebrate the Great Night of Shiva.

Mahashivratri is celebrated across India with the same pomp and fanfare. From temples in Tamil Nadu performing special Poojas and Aartis to not just the Shiv Ling and Shiva’s monuments but also Lord Shiva’s mythological ride, the Nandi, to the Jyotirlingas organising grand aartis to revert Lord Shiva with all their devotion and dedication, the celebration is spread across the country. In fact, Hindus across the world celebrate this day by preparing various delicacies to offer to Lord Shiva, observing stringent fast and singing hymns and prayers to Lord Shiva.

People flood Shiva temples across the globe and offer milk, water and other offerings to Lord Shiva. It is believed that observing the stringent Mahashivratri fast and praying to Lord Shiva on this day will help overcome the difficult challenges that one may be facing. People also enjoy sharing the enthusiasm for this festival and sharing Mahashivratri 2021 wishes, Mahashivratri messages in Hindi, Happy Mahashivratri WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online.

Happy Mahashivratri 2021 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maha Shivratri Mubaarak Ho! Apka Aage Ka Saal Mangalmaye Ho.

Happy Mahashivratri 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Shiva Omkara, Har Shiv Omkara. Brahma, Vishnu Sadashiv Ardhangi Dhara. Om Har Har Mahadeva. Aap Pe Shivji Ki Kripa Drishti Bani Rahe.

Happy Mahashivratri 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jyot Se Aarti Kare, Dudh Se Nehelayen, Aao ISS Shivratri Mein, Shivji Ka Mann Bahelayen! Om Namah Shivay!

Happy Mahashivratri 2021 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Tryambhakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat, Om Namah Shivay!

Mahashivratri 2021 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maha Shivratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Download Maha Shivratri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

The facebook-owned app, WhatsApp, has unveiled many stickers, and images dedicated to global events. To download WhatsApp stickers' latest collection, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

It is believed that Lord Shiva performed the dance of creation, preservation and destruction on this day. He is, therefore, pleased with his favourite delicacies, and the devotees sing songs praising Lord Shiva throughout the day. It is customary for many to stay up the entire night of Mahashivratri, praying to Lord Shiva for their family's wellbeing and prosperity. We hope that this Mahashivratri puts an end to all our sufferings and brings us closer to the path of better days. Happy Mahashivratri 2021!

