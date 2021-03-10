Har Har Mahadev! The Great Night of Shiva, celebrated as Mahashivratri, is on March 11. One of the biggest and sacred festivals in India, Shivratri, is observed throughout the night. Devotees stay up all night, chant Shiva mantras, Maha mrityunjaya mantra, sing devotional songs and observe stringent fast to please the Hindu Lord Shiva. As we gear up for the festival, there is a lot of things one must know. Aside from the holy Mahashivratr rituals, you can also visit the popular Shiva temples across India virtually. Yes, you read that, right! Like every year, Maha Shivratri 2021 live aarti will be streamed online from famous temples across the country. From Shree Mahakaleshwar Mandir in Pune to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, here the list of temples, the links and live streaming videos to watch the live darshan of Lord Shiva from home.

Shree Mahakaleshwar Mandir in Ujjain

Like every year, Shree Mahakaleshwar Mandir in Ujjain will live stream the Maha Shivratri puja on their official website and their YouTube channel. One of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India, the lingam at the Mahakala, is believed to be swayambhu (born of itself), deriving currents of power (shakti) from within itself as against the other images and lingams which are ritually established. The Mahashivaratri Aarti video goes live online, and the live telecast begins at 3:00 am till 11:00 pm.

Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple, Gujarat

Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple is another place that observes the Maha Shivratri puja in a grandeur. People can personally visit the temple, and passes are available online to purchase; the organisers will also host a virtual darshan. The live aarti from Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple can be watched online on its official website or on the YouTube channel.

Maha Shivratri at Isha Yoga Center

Isha Yoga Center religiously host the Great Night of Shiva, both personally and virtually. Devotees are encouraged to watch the Maha Shivratri 2021 event with Sadhguru, meditate and enjoy spectacular performances by renowned artists. You can visit the official website, or click HERE to watch free Maha Shivratri live streaming at Isha Yoga Center.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi will also host a live streaming Maha Shivratri 2021 event. Devotees can visit the official website, or the YouTube channel to watch the online darshan and pray to Shiva to seek his blessings.

These are some of the most popular Maha Shivaratri 2021 events that can be attended virtually, given the ongoing situation. We wish you and your family health and happiness, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).