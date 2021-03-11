Happy Maha Shivratri 2021! The celebration, also spelt Mahashivratri is considered to be of great significance amongst the Hindus. According to the scriptures, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati were married on this day. This year, this holy day is celebrated on March 11. So if you are looking to celebrate the day by wishing your loved ones on Mahashivaratri, then we have the best Maha Shivratri 2021 greetings and messages that you can send via WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, Signal, Hike, Telegram etc. Make them smile by wishing on this occasion of Shivratri. You must also check out beautiful rangoli patterns and follow the rituals and keep Shivratri fasts.

According to the scriptures, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati were married on this day. To celebrate the day, we have for you Happy Mahashivratri 2021 messages, wishes, Shivratri greetings, HD images of Lord Shiva and GIFs that can be sent through Facebook, Telegram, Signal and other social media platforms. Why Is Tulsi NEVER Offered to Shivling? From Shankh (Conch) to Black Clothes, Things You Should Avoid While Offering Prayers to Lord Bholenath.

It is the religious belief that Lord Shiva was married to Goddess Parvati on the night of Chaturdashi of Phalgun Krishna. According to the Panchang, the day Phalgun occurs in the middle of the month i.e. Nishith period, the day is considered to be Maha Shivaratri. So to make the celebration merrier, we bring you the latest collection of Happy Mahashivratri 2021 messages, wishes, Shivratri greetings, HD images of Lord Shiva and GIFs. Check out:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spend the Whole Night of Shivratri by Chanting the Name of Lord Shiva and Seek His Divine Blessings! A Very Happy Maha Shivratri to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Keep Saying Om Namah Shivay! May the Blessings of Lord Shiva Remain With You Throughout Your Life. Happy Maha Shivratri, 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Maha Shivratri May the Almighty Lord Shiva Bless You All Good Things and Perfect Health. Happy Maha Shivratri to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Morning Bring a Positive Change in Your Life. Celebrate the Day With Full Devotion. Happy Maha Shivratri to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Maha Shivratri God Bless You All With Lots and Lots of Happiness, Your Wishes, Will Be Accomplished. Om Namah Shivaya!

Happy Mahashivratri 2021 HD Images, Wishes & Greetings (Watch Video):

Mahashivratri 2021 GIF:

GIF Message Reads: Maha Shivratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

We wish you all a very Happy Shivratri 2021 once again and hope you would love sharing the above Shivratri wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this auspicious day. Remember on the day of Shivratri, one should not insult parents, teachers, wife, strangers, elders or ancestors. So have a peaceful and positive festive celebration.

