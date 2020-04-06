Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes and HD Images With Quotes: Netizens Greet Each Other With Online Messages on the Jain Festival

Mahavir Jayanti Greetings and wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020! While the country braves a pandemic, celebrations in India will take place alongside following the social distancing rules, at home. There is so much to know and read about Lord Mahavira. And no better than today to know more about him. Social media celebrates the day online by sharing Mahavir Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and messages to their loved ones. For those who do not know according to the Hindu calendar, the birth of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, is celebrated on the Trayodashi of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month which this year, is being celebrated on Monday, April 6. Mahavir Swami known for his wisdom was born in 599 BC in Bihar to Tirthankara Mahavir, the home of Maharaja Siddhartha and Maharani Trishala of Lichchivi dynasty.

People following Mahavir Swami are called Jains. They follow the five principles given by him for a prosperous life and inner peace, and they are Ahimsa, Satya, Astaya, Brahmacharya and Aparigraha. If you want to wish your loved ones today, you can also use this list of Mahavir Jayanti 2020 images, HD wallpapers, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak status, Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti Images, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak images, Mahaveer Jayanti Wishes Images, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak greetings in Hindi, Mahavir Jayanti 2020 HD images and more for free download. Check out what netizens are sharing on Mahavir Jayanti 2020:

Life Lessons By Lord Mahavira

On this auspicious occasion, let’s pray for #peace and #harmony of human spirit and mankind! Sometimes, we have to go through the worst to get to the best. Such times won’t last long. Stay Indoor, be safe!#MahavirJayanti #LifeLessons #StayHome pic.twitter.com/bX2LAuzWYA — Shraddha (@i_Shraddha24) April 6, 2020

Beautiful

"In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self." Wishing everyone a very happy #MahavirJayanti. May your lives be blessed with peace and harmony. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CN0nc2HSYd — Srinivas Goud #StayHomeStaySafe 🙏🏻 (@SrinivasPatriot) April 6, 2020

Happy Mahavir Jayanti

May Lord Mahavir bless all to follow the path nonviolence, truth, honesty, selflessness, sacrifice and universal compassion. Happy #MahavirJayanti! pic.twitter.com/KTFo8iJyH3 — Dr.Omkar Rai (@Omkar_Raii) April 6, 2020

Mahavir Jayanti Best Wishes

We extend our warm greetings & good wishes to all on d auspicious occasion of #MahavirJayanti.#MahaveerJayanti marks the birth anniversary of #LordMahavir - 24th & last Tirthankara in #Jainism Adopt the path of Truth, Knowledge & Non-Violence#HappyMahavirJayanti. महावीर जयंती pic.twitter.com/sJ9GzkKzX8 — General Knowledge (@GuideforAll) April 6, 2020

Teachings of Lord Mahavira

Swami Mahavir, who renounced his home at an early age, was very firm in his principles. It is said that Mahavira believed that religion cannot be forced and that knowledge and action is more important than devotion.