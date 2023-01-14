Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 wishes, greetings and images for download: Makar Sankranti is an important Hindu festival celebrated across India on the same date. It is celebrated on January 14 every year, but this year, Makar Sankranti 2023 will be celebrated on January 15. It is also known as Uttarayana, Maghi or simply Sankrant. In different states, Makar Sankranti is associated with different festivities. Many people take a dip at places like Ganga Sagar and pray to the sun god. The Kumbha Mela is one of the most popular festival celebrations that takes place every 12 years at one of the four holy locations, Haridwar, Prayag, Ujjain and Nashik. As you celebrate Makar Sankranti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 quotes, Makar Sankranti images, Makar Sankranti HD wallpapers and Makar Sankranti 2023 messages that you can download and share with everyone you know.

Makar Sankranti is known by different names in different states. It is known as Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh, Makar Sankranti in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Magh Bihu in Assam, Magha Mela in parts of central and North India, Makar Sankranti in the west and Shankaranti in Kerala. Here is a collection of Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 quotes and messages that you can share as images, HD wallpapers, wishes and greetings with your loved ones.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 Quotes and Messages

Makar Sankranti 2023 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “May the Sweetness of til Laddus and Colours of Kites Make It a Memorable and Blessed Makar Sankranti for You and Your Loved Ones.”

Makar Sankranti 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Makar Sankranti Is All About a New Beginning and New Life, a New Dream and a New Inspiration. Wishing You a Warm and Blessed Makar Sankranti.”

Makar Sankranti 2023 Sayings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Joy in the Body, Enthusiasm in Mind, So Let’s Paint the Sky. Now Everyone Flew Together… Happy Makar Sankranti.”

Makar Sankranti 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “With Dreams in Mind, Let’s Fly a Kite That Fills the Engine of Happiness in Life. Happy Makar Sankranti 2023.”

Makar Sankranti 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “I Wish This Festival Brings Colour, Enthusiasm and Waves Into Your Life.”

Makar Sankranti 2023 Greetings: Celebrate the Harvest Festival With These Wishes, Messages & Quotes

On this day, children in rural areas go from house to house, singing and asking for treats. The festival is observed with beautiful and colourful decorations in many parts of the country. All those who observe this festival worship the sun god and express gratitude for success and prosperity. Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 07:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).